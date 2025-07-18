Whitecaps Overcome White, Nuts, 5-2

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - On the first pitch he saw in his return from the All-Star Futures Game, Tommy White ripped a two-run double - but the Lansing Lugnuts (11-11, 47-41) could manage nothing further in a 5-2 series-opening loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (14-8, 58-29) in front of 7,661 on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game was the first of a three-game mini-series, marking a return to action following a four-day break for Major League Baseball's All-Star Week.

White, the Athletics' No. 5 prospect, was an active participant in the goings-on at Atlanta's Truist Park, going 0-for-1 and handling two clean chances in the American League's 4-2 loss to the National League on Saturday.

He excelled in his return to High-A action, driving in T.J. Schofield-Sam and Nate Nankil in the first inning for a 2-1 lead, drawing a walk in the third, flying out to deep right in the sixth, and leading off the bottom of the ninth with a first-pitch double off the right field wall.

But Micah Ashman set down the next three Lugnuts batters, including strikeouts of Jared Dickey and Ryan Lasko, to wrap up West Michigan's 10th win vs. Lansing in 13 meetings.

19-year-old starter Steven Echavarria struck out four batters in two innings, allowing a run on two doubles in the first inning.

He was followed by Jake Christianson, who allowed a two-run go-ahead homer to Izaac Pacheco in the third inning.

19-year-old lefty Wei-En Lin held the Whitecaps hitless from the fourth through the sixth, fanning four while allowing a solitary baserunner, a walk to the penultimate batter he faced. In 12 2/3 innings in High-A, Lin has allowed only two hits in 39 at-bats (and 45 total batters faced), a staggering .051 batting average against.

A Seth Stephenson RBI single in the seventh off Blaze Pontes and a John Peck solo homer in the eighth off Wander Guante supplied the final margin.

The Nuts will look for an eighth consecutive weekend win on Saturday night, sending right-hander Grant Judkins against West Michigan right-hander Preston Howey at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Olive Burgers / Joey Chestnut Night, with a Joey Chestnut Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, the Lugnuts playing as the Cap City Olive Burgers, and LAFCU Fireworks following the game. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.