Savacool Sinks River Bandits in Series Opener

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - Powered by four early runs and a strong start from Jason Savacool, the Peoria Chiefs snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Peoria wasted no time getting on the board. With two outs in the first inning, a throwing error by River Bandits starter Logan Martin allowed Jon Jon Gazdar to reach second base. Ryan Campos followed with a single to center to score Gazdar and give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs added on an inning later, again with two outs. A walk put two aboard before Trey Richardson singled into left field to bring home another run, making it 2-0. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch allowed another run to score, and Gazdar capped the rally with an RBI single to center, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Right-hander Savacool was sharp on the mound, earning the win with six strong innings. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out seven. His only blemish came in the third inning when Sam Kulasingham doubled and later scored on an RBI single from Blake Mitchell to trim the lead to 4-1.

In the fourth inning, Ian Petrutz launched a solo home run to right field with one out to push the lead to 5-1.

Peoria's bullpen sealed the win from there. Right-handers Randal Clemente and Hunter Hayes combined for three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Quad Cities threatened in the ninth with two walks to put runners aboard with one out, but Hayes induced a groundout and a flyout to end the game.

With the win, the Chiefs improved to 36-51 on the season and picked up their 10th win of the second half.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jose Davila is slated to start for Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.