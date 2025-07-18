TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 18 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Wednesday, July 16, 2025

- Right-Handed Pitcher Misael Tamarez signed to minor league contract and assigned to Fort Wayne (uniform No. 28)

- Number Changes:

- OF Kaden Hollow uniform No. 33

- RHP Will Varmette uniform No. 8

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-9, 43-43) @ Lake County Captains (10-11, 45-42)

Friday, July 18 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 867

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-7, 5.67 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Wilkinson (3-8, 4.82 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: T he TinCaps fell in Sunday's series finale heading into the All-Star break against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 6-2.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: After playing 15 of their last 18 games at home, the TinCaps hit the road for their next nine contests. Following this three-game weekend series in Eastlake, Fort Wayne will embark on their longest trek of the season to Cedar Rapids, where it will square off with the Kernels next week.

THE RETURN OF EL MUTANTE: TinCap shortstop Leo De Vries is back with the team out of the break following his appearance in the Futures Game last Saturday in Atlanta. De Vries was the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game. The Padres' current No. 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, represented Fort Wayne last season. Outfielder Robert Hassell became the first to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, and Jackson Merrill played in the 2023 event. The TinCaps are one of only two teams at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. De Vries has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games. and has 8 multi-hit affairs in those 17 games, including a walk-off single against Great Lakes on June 28

LENGTHY LOWE: TinCap right-hander Isaiah Lowe is making his third start of the month on Friday. He has gone five or more frames in each of his first two outings in July, which is something he has only done in back-to-back starts one other time this season. Lowe allowed both runs in his appearance last week against Quad Cities in the first inning, where he then bounced back and tossed four scoreless frames to conclude his start in what became a come-from-behind victory for Fort Wayne.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez has not allowed a run in three of his last four outings. The southpaw worked two frames in last Friday night's win and picked up the victory in relief of Isaiah Lowe. Sanchez lowered his season ERA to 2.37 across 20 appearances. He spent time with Double-A San Antonio, where he pitched in three games for the Missions at the end of April and in early May. Among arms with 25 innings or more, Sanchez ranks fifth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.73) and third in WHIP (1.22) since returning to the TinCaps on May 14.

NOBODY BETTER THAN BUTTERS: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth put together the performance of his career last Saturday, going 4-for-5 with two singles, two home runs, and three RBI. His second long ball acted as the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. It is his first multi-home run game of his pro career and just his second four-hit game. The 22-year-old is second in High-A and is third in Minor League Baseball with 18 hits in July. He leads the team with 20 multi-hit games this season, leads the MWL with seven triples, is tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (33), and ranks fourth in total bases (137).

SINCE JUNE 14: Since June 14 (25 games), Butterworth has hits in 18 games, multiple hits in 8. He leads the MWL with 15 extra-base hits, tied for 1st with 3 3B, ranks 2nd with 7 HR, 3rd with 20 RBI, and is 7th in .992 OPS.

KATCHING KARP: After a 1-for-10 start to last week's series, TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios finished the set 8-for-13, which includes the first four-hit performance of his pro career on Saturday. The 22-year-old is tied for ninth in the MWL in home runs (11), nine of which have gone to the opposite field. He is also 10th in walks (50) and leads the team with 45 RBI, including 10 multi-RBI games. He also leads the team with eight outfield assists.

HIT PARADE: Saturday's 16 hits for Fort Wayne are tied for the second-most in a game this season. The 'Caps recorded 17 hits in a 10-0 shutout win against Dayton on June 21 and smacked 16 in their 15-14 win over Lansing on April 22.

HOLDING CHARGE: Out of the All-Star Break, the TinCaps are one game above Great Lakes for the second-half East Division playoff spot. Fort Wayne has not made the Midwest League playoffs since winning the second-half title in 2023.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 27 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the second longest in the last six. It is the longest for a TinCap since Colby Blueberg in 2015. The 21 consecutive outings without a run is now the longest stretch in MiLB and tied with Minnesota Twins' left-hander Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' flamethrower Camilo Doval, who have each also gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.70 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP while opponents are batting just .135 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 35, with his fastball topping 98 mph and opponents hitting .143 against him. He is tied for 3rd in the league in wins (6), 5th in saves (6), tied for 5th in appearances (27), and tied for 4th amongst Midwest League relievers with 50 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (35.5). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.







