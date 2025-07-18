Bullpen Shines in Bandits' Loss to Chiefs

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits' bullpen combined for five-scoreless innings in relief, but Quad Cities failed to overcome an early deficit, as the Royals' High-A affiliate dropped the opener of a three-game series to the Peoria Chiefs 5-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Chiefs wasted no time jumping out in front against starter Logan Martin and scored each of their first four runs with two outs. Ryan Campos put Peoria up 1-0 with an RBI-single in the first, before a tally on a wild pitch and RBI-singles from Tre Richardson and Jon Jon Gazdar in the second had the Chiefs up 4-0 through the first two innings.

After a pair of double plays stifled Quad Cities rallies in the first and second, Blake Mitchell broke the Bandits through in the third with an RBI-single, but it would be the only run surrendered by Chiefs' starter Jason Savacool, who completed six innings and matched a career-high with seven strikeouts in his Modern Woodmen Park debut.

Quad Cities' three-run deficit would not last long, as Ian Petrutuz tagged Martin for a solo shot in the fourth- his fifth of the year- pushing the Chiefs ahead 5-1.

Andrew Morones (2.0 IP), Tommy Molsky (2.0 IP), and Juan Martinez (1.0 IP) did not allow a hit and combined for five strikeouts over five-shutout frames out of the Bandits' bullpen, but Quad Cities' bats failed to rally against Randel Clemente (1.0 IP) and Hunter Hayes (2.0 IP) who also worked scorelessly in relief for Peoria.

Sam Kulasingam proved a bright spot for the River Bandits' bats, accounting for three of his team's five hits, including a third-inning double. The effort marked the second baseman's team-leading 26th multi-hit game and eighth three-hit performance of the season.

Savacool (3-0) earned his third Chiefs win in the quality start, while Martin (8-4) was tagged with the loss and wound up on the hook for all five Peoria runs- four earned- over 4.0 innings.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the three-game set tomorrow night and sends Felix Arronde (3-5, 2.77) to the mound opposite Peoria's Jose Davila (3-4, 6.13). First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.