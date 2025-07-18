Kyle Hess the Hero, Kernels Walk-Off Timber Rattlers 5-4

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - With one out in the bottom of the tenth, Kyle Hess grounded a single up the middle, plating the game-winning run as the Kernels topped Wisconsin 5-4 to earn their seventh consecutive win Friday night.

Coming off the all-star break, the Kernels' offense showed no signs of rust. Poncho Ruiz led off the bottom of the second with a single, then Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch and Kyle Hess walked to load the bases. With one out, Caden Kendle blooped a single into center to bring in Ruiz and put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0. Two batters later, Kyle DeBarge came up with two down and singled to drive in Ferrer to make it 2-0.

In the top of the third, Wisconsin had the answer. A pair of hits put two on for Jadher Areinamo, who delivered an RBI base hit to make it 2-1, and an error on the play allowed another run to score to even the tally at 2-2.

That was all the offense the Timber Rattlers mustered against starter Ty Langenberg. The right-hander struck out six across five strong innings.

In the home half of the fourth, Cedar Rapids again jumped out in front. Ferrer doubled to begin the inning, then Kyle Hess knocked a single to right to plate Ferrer and put the Kernels up 3-2. After moving up to second on the throw to the plate, then to third on an Andy Lugo single, Hess scored on a Kendle sacrifice fly to double the lead to 4-2.

In the late innings, Wisconsin fought back. An Areinamo solo home run to left field in the eighth made it 4-3, then Daniel Guilarte tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, the extra-inning rule runner Danny De Andrade moved to third on a wild pitch in front of Kyle Hess who singled up the middle to plate the game-winning run as the Kernels walked-off Wisconsin 5-4.

The victory is the Kernels' seventh in a row and improves Cedar Rapids to 12-9 in the second half of the season and to 52-35 overall. Game two of the three-game series with Wisconsin is slated for Saturday evening at 6:35 with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound opposite Manuel Rodriguez.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.