Loons Hold off Dragons Comeback Effort, Top Dayton 5-4

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and held off a Dayton comeback bid as they defeated the Dragons 5-4 on Friday night. The game was the start to a three-game series.

The Dragons trailed 5-2 going to the bottom of the ninth inning before scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one. Dayton had the tying run at first base as the game ended.

A crowd of 8,209 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Great Lakes started the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning. The Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Moss singled, went to second when Connor Burns walked, advanced to third to third when Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch, and scored when Carlos Jorge grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 1-1.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden pitched well, allowing just one run in five innings. Hayden surrendered only two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

But Great Lakes regained the lead in the sixth against Dayton reliever Brian Edgington, scoring four runs with two outs on four consecutive hits, an error, and another hit, as the Loons jumped ahead 5-1.

The Dragons scored one run in the bottom of the sixth when Peyton Stovall walked with one out and eventually scored from second on a two-out single by Moss to make it 5-2.

The Dragons still trailed 5-2 as they came to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. The first two batters in the inning reached base when Connor Burns walked and Victor Acosta singled to right. Burns eventually scored on a ground out and Acosta scored on a two-out single by Yerlin Confidan to make it 5-4. But with Confidan, representing the tying run at first base, Carlos Sanchez struck out to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Sanchez and Moss each had two hits.

The Loons finished with seven hits. They had only two hits outside of the sixth inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-14, 28-58) host Great Lakes (11-11, 45-42) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Saturday night at 7:05 pm in the second game of a three-game series. Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.68) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.