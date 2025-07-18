Sky Carp Return to Play with 1-0 Victory

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp got back into action in fine fashion Friday evening with a 1-0 victory over South Bend.

Nick Brink was outstanding again, hurling 5 1-3 scoreless frames, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five along the way. He improved to 4-2 with the victory.

The game's only run came in the sixth inning. Emaarion Boyd led off the inning with a single. Colby Shade followed with a walk. With one out, the two executed a double steal, and Payton Green knocked home Boyd with a sacrifice fly.

Jack Sellinger (1 2-3 innings), Chase Centala (one) and Colby Martin (one) combined for 3 2-3 scoreless frames, with Martin notching his second save.

The Carp and the Cubs will go at it again Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

