Sky Carp Return to Play with 1-0 Victory
July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp got back into action in fine fashion Friday evening with a 1-0 victory over South Bend.
Nick Brink was outstanding again, hurling 5 1-3 scoreless frames, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five along the way. He improved to 4-2 with the victory.
The game's only run came in the sixth inning. Emaarion Boyd led off the inning with a single. Colby Shade followed with a walk. With one out, the two executed a double steal, and Payton Green knocked home Boyd with a sacrifice fly.
Jack Sellinger (1 2-3 innings), Chase Centala (one) and Colby Martin (one) combined for 3 2-3 scoreless frames, with Martin notching his second save.
The Carp and the Cubs will go at it again Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2025
- Kyle Hess the Hero, Kernels Walk-Off Timber Rattlers 5-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Savacool Sinks River Bandits in Series Opener - Peoria Chiefs
- Rattlers Drop Ten-Inning Decision at Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Butterworth Continues to Thrive at the Plate in Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Loons Hold off Dragons Comeback Effort, Top Dayton 5-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Bullpen Shines in Bandits' Loss to Chiefs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Peck, Pacheco Go Deep in 5-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Sky Carp Return to Play with 1-0 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Sky Carp Shut out Cubs in Rare 1-0 Game - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Overcome White, Nuts, 5-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 18 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: July 18-20 - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 vs. Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.