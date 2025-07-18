Sky Carp Shut out Cubs in Rare 1-0 Game

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (34-54) dropped the opener of a three-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp (43-44) on Friday at Four Winds Field. In their 1-0 win, the Sky Carp scored the game's only run in the first inning and retired 10 consecutive Cub hitters to finish the contest.

Starting pitching set the tone and put runs at a premium for both teams. South Bend right-hander Brooks Caple and Beloit righty Nick Brink each opened the game with five scoreless innings. Caple was especially effective in the early going, tying his South Bend season high with five strikeouts in the first three innings. He also received some assistance from Cubs catcher Ariel Armas, who threw out a potential base-stealer in each of the first two innings.

Brink matched Caple with five punchouts, working around three different instances where the Cubs put the leadoff man on base. In the first inning, shortstop Cristian Hernandez and Armas each singled and reached scoring position, but Brink caught a soft liner from right fielder Ivan Brethowr to end the inning. The leadoff man got on again in the third, but a 4-6-3 double play neutralized the threat.

Beloit broke the scoreless tie with a couple of impressive at bats to start the sixth inning. Left fielder Emaarion Boyd led off with a 10-pitch single, and center fielder Colby Shade followed with a walk on eight pitches. With those two runners on and nobody out, the Cubs called to the bullpen for right-hander Luis Rujano, whose first hitter popped out. Second baseman Payton Green then drove in the opening run with a sacrifice fly to left, but the Cubs turned it into a double play as the trail runner tried to score on a loose ball near the infield.

Like Caple, Brink returned to the mound for the sixth inning but couldn't complete the frame. Though he recorded an out, Brink allowed two Cubs to reach on a single and a walk, forcing Beloit to bring on left-hander Jack Sellinger. South Bend made the going difficult on Sellinger, who struck out the first man he faced before walking center fielder Carter Trice on 10 pitches. That loaded the bases with two retired for first baseman Brian Kalmer, who went down looking to conclude the frame.

After Rujano returned to the mound and spun a scoreless seventh inning for South Bend, righty Johzan Oquendo took over and battled his command in the eighth. With a walk, a hit by pitch, and a wild pitch, Beloit put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Oquendo kept his focus, though, eventually loading the bases with two outs for catcher Connor Caskenette and striking him out. Right-hander Vince Reilly matched Oquendo with a shutout ninth inning, keeping the Cubs within a run down the stretch.

Even with the lead slim, Beloit's bullpen gave the Cubs no ground in the final three innings. Sellinger combined with right-handers Chase Centala and Colby Martin to go nine-up, nine-down and end the game.

Despite the shutout, a couple of South Bend hitters extended their offensive streaks on Friday. Hernandez moved his hit streak to seven games, while left fielder Edgar Alvarez walked to earn a 13-game on-base streak. The Cubs and Sky Carp will meet again at 7:05 PM on Saturday, with South Bend lefty Evan Aschenbeck scheduled to pitch against Beloit righty Will Schomberg.







