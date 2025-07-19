Cubs Remain Cold at the Plate in 3-1 Loss to Beloit

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (34-55) fell short in another low-scoring contest against the Beloit Sky Carp (44-44) on Saturday at Four Winds Field. The Sky Carp won the three-game series with a 3-1 victory, again taking a late lead and keeping the Cubs' offense quiet.

In a similar fashion to Friday night, Saturday's starting pitchers matched one another with their performances. South Bend left-hander Evan Aschenbeck didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, finishing the evening with five scoreless frames. He faced some danger in his final inning, allowing singles to two of the first three hitters opposing him. On the second single, an infield hit from center fielder Emaarion Boyd, South Bend third baseman Drew Bowser made a wide throw to first. Both Boyd and the runner ahead of him took an extra base, but Boyd turned too wide around second base, allowing the Cubs to throw him out and Aschenbeck to later escape the inning.

The outings of Aschenbeck and Beloit right-hander Will Schomberg separated in the strikeout column. Though both starters fired five shutout innings, Schomberg racked up 10 punchouts, nine more than his counterpart. After using a double play to erase a threat in the first inning, Schomberg became untouchable, striking out five consecutive Cubs at one point. The Cubs challenged him in his last inning, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs. Shortstop Cristian Hernandez stepped in at the top of the order looking to break the scoreless tie, but Schomberg fanned him with a slider away for the third out.

Right-handers Kenten Egbert and Nick Maldonado, the first two relievers to pitch for their respective clubs in the game, each covered two innings. Both teams scored under their watch, Beloit taking the lead on a two-run home run from third baseman Echedry Vargas, his sixth blast of the season. South Bend center fielder Carter Trice immediately responded in the bottom of the seventh, launching the half-inning's first pitch to left for a solo home run, his 11th of the year.

Beloit restored its two-run lead against right-hander Grayson Moore in the eighth inning, as left fielder Colby Shade led off with a hit by pitch. He reached third with nobody out on a two-base pickoff error and later scored on catcher Garret Forrester's single. That base hit, plus an error in the Cubs' outfield, put Sky Carp on the corners with one out. Moore buckled down on the mound, though, keeping the Beloit advantage at 3-1 on a strikeout and flyout.

After going down quietly in Friday's game, the Cubs made the final push difficult for Beloit on Saturday. South Bend righty Kenyi Perez spun a scoreless top of the ninth, keeping his team within two runs entering the bottom half. The Sky Carp called on lefty Justin Storm for the save, and he converted through some traffic. Left fielder Edgar Alvarez led off with a single that extended his on-base streak to 14 games, and Trice followed with a walk to put the tying run on base with nobody out. Right fielder Ivan Brethowr bounced into a double play, though, and designated hitter Brian Kalmer later flied out with the tying run back on base to end the game.

With Beloit aiming for the sweep and South Bend looking to salvage a win, Sunday's series finale will begin at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Yenrri Rojas, a recent addition from Single-A Myrtle Beach, is scheduled to make his Cubs debut against Sky Carp righty Brandon White.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.