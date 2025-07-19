Caps Eat Up Olive Burgers, 15-4

LANSING, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (15-8, 59-29) collected 19 hits - including six doubles, one triple and four home runs - and routed the Lansing Olive Burgers (11-12, 47-42) in front of Joey Chestnut and a Saturday night crowd of 5,979 at Jackson® Field™.

Chestnut, the No. 1 Eater in the World, made his first appearance in Lansing since setting the olive burger-eating record in 2023. But it was the Whitecaps who feasted: Austin Murr, Archer Brookman, Garrett Pennington and John Peck each homered, building a 10-4 lead through eight innings, and Andrew Jenkins capped a five-run ninth with a three-run double.

Murr finished with four hits, Peck scored four runs, Jenkins doubled twice and Pennington finished a triple away from the cycle.

In the losing cause, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-5 with a pair of singles and a pair of doubles while Tommy White knocked his team-leading 11th home run.

The result ended Lansing's seven-game weekend winning streak and clinched a series victory for the Whitecaps.

One game remains in the three-game series, a Sunday 1:05 p.m. matinee between Lansing right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha and Whitecaps lefty Andrew Sears. Off the field, it's a special Bluey edition of Capital City Market Kids Day, featuring a Meet & Greet with the popular Australian Blue Heeler. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







