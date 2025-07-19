Caps Eat Up Olive Burgers, 15-4
July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (15-8, 59-29) collected 19 hits - including six doubles, one triple and four home runs - and routed the Lansing Olive Burgers (11-12, 47-42) in front of Joey Chestnut and a Saturday night crowd of 5,979 at Jackson® Field™.
Chestnut, the No. 1 Eater in the World, made his first appearance in Lansing since setting the olive burger-eating record in 2023. But it was the Whitecaps who feasted: Austin Murr, Archer Brookman, Garrett Pennington and John Peck each homered, building a 10-4 lead through eight innings, and Andrew Jenkins capped a five-run ninth with a three-run double.
Murr finished with four hits, Peck scored four runs, Jenkins doubled twice and Pennington finished a triple away from the cycle.
In the losing cause, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-5 with a pair of singles and a pair of doubles while Tommy White knocked his team-leading 11th home run.
The result ended Lansing's seven-game weekend winning streak and clinched a series victory for the Whitecaps.
One game remains in the three-game series, a Sunday 1:05 p.m. matinee between Lansing right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha and Whitecaps lefty Andrew Sears. Off the field, it's a special Bluey edition of Capital City Market Kids Day, featuring a Meet & Greet with the popular Australian Blue Heeler. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Arronde's Strong Start Not Enough, Quad Cities Drops Series to Peoria - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Caps Eat Up Olive Burgers, 15-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps Break Franchise Record in 15-4 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hall Homers Twice As Rodriguez Pitches Five Scoreless In 10-0 Victory - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chiefs Break Late Tie, Peoria-Born Mason Burns Earns First High-A Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Timber Rattlers Dominant, Wisconsin Blanks Cedar Rapids, 10-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Streaking Sky Carp Make It Six Straight - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Top Dragons 4-1 Despite Home Run by Dayton's Connor Burns - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Remain Cold at the Plate in 3-1 Loss to Beloit - South Bend Cubs
- Urbina Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: July 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.