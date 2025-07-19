Urbina Transferred to 7-Day IL
July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. OF Misael Urbina has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left hand contusion. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its weekend series against Wisconsin tonight at 6:35.
