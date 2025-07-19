Garrett Hawkins Retires All Six Faced in Extra-Inning Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps reliever Garrett Hawkins secured a pair of Fort Wayne records in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-2, 10th- inning win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Securing his seventh win of the season, Garrett Hawkins retired all six batters he faced, striking out four. Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 29 innings across 22 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the longest such streaks in franchise history. Hawkins has a 1.62 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while opponents are batting just .129 against him this season.

No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries proved to be the hero in the first extra-inning win for Fort Wayne (13-10, 44-44) this season. De Vries roped an RBI double in the top of the 10th, scoring the "ghost runner," Brandon Butterworth.

Butterworth also walked a pair of times, extending his on-base streak to six games, where he is hitting .478.

TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios extended his hitting streak to five games with a pair of singles. Karpathios scored the first run of the game on a balk in the third inning, and Kaden Hollow then put the 'Caps up 2-0 on an RBI single to right field.

Fort Wayne starter Eric Yost went five or more innings for the 12th straight outing. Across five scoreless innings, Yost gave up one base hit and two walks while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 2.69, which is the second-best in the Midwest League among qualified arms.

For Lake County (11-12, 46-43), third baseman Juan Benjamin again came through, lining a game-tying two-run double to left-center field in the seventh inning.

