'Caps Break Franchise Record in 15-4 Win

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a double-digit scoring performance for the 18th time this season, breaking the franchise record with games scoring 10 runs or more as part of a 15-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,979 fans on Saturday night at Jackson Field.

The Whitecaps clinched their new franchise record when John Peck homered in the eighth inning for the second consecutive night, helping West Michigan break its franchise record of 17 games scoring in the double-digits, last achieved in 2023 as the 'Caps plated 10 or more runs for the third time in their previous five games against the Lugnuts.

The Whitecaps clobbered four home runs on Saturday -- one off their season-high -- beginning with a solo shot from Austin Murr in the second inning, his fifth of the season, to give West Michigan the first run of the contest and a 1-0 lead. In the third, catcher Archer Brookman blasted a 400-foot home run to left-center, his first as a Whitecap, to help extend the league to 3-1. The pivotal point in the contest came in the bottom of the third with the 'Caps nursing a two-run lead through a steady early rain. Reliever CJ Weins entered the ballgame and allowed the first three Lugnuts to reach safely, loading the bases before rains intensified and a 33-minute rain delay ensued. As the game resumed, the 'Caps called on lefty Joe Adametz to enter the contest with the bases loaded and none out, whose first pitch to Jared Dickey turned into a 1-2-3 double play and led to West Michigan escaping the frame without allowing a run.

In the fourth, Seth Stephenson's groundout to shortstop allowed two runs to score thanks to some aggressive 'Caps baserunning before second baseman Jack Penney, playing in his first Whitecaps game back from the Injured List, collected an RBI double to extend the lead to 6-1. After Lansing plated two runs in the next two innings highlighted by a solo home run from Tommy White, his eleventh of the season, the 'Caps put the game out of reach with three more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Garrett Pennington, his first as a 'Caps player to push the lead to 9-3. Peck's home run in the eighth puts him just one away from becoming the second West Michigan player with double-digit home runs and joining former Whitecaps catcher Josue Briceño, who, despite being called up to Double-A two weeks ago, still leads the Midwest League with 15 home runs. The 'Caps collected five more runs in the ninth in an inning highlighted by a bases-clearing, three-run double by Andrew Jenkins to close the scoring and give West Michigan its first series win since taking five out of six from the Lake County Captains in Eastlake in late June.

The Whitecaps jump to 15-8 in the second half and 59-29 overall, while the Lugnuts drop to 11-12 in the second half and 47-42 on the season. Adametz (1-3) gets his first win of the season by getting out of the massive jam in the third and tossing two innings while giving up just one run. Lansing starter Grant Judkins (5-6) allowed six runs in four innings in taking his sixth loss of the year. Every single Whitecaps position player recorded at least one hit on Saturday, with Pennington leading the way with his first four-hit game in the professional ranks.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps close out this quick three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts from Jackson Field with a Sunday afternoon matinee at 1:05 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears gets the start for West Michigan against Sha-Tzu Chen for the Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







