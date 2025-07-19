Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes)

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 19, 2025 l Game #87 (22)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (11-11, 45-42) at Dayton Dragons (7-14, 28-58)

RH Payton Martin (3-2, 4.58) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.68)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a three-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Series Notes vs. Great Lakes: The Dragons are 0-1 in the current series with the Loons, and 4-9 vs. Great Lakes in 2025, and 2-5 in games at Day Air Ballpark. This series will conclude on Sunday, the 15th and final meeting of the year between the Dragons and Loons. In games vs. Great Lakes this season, Dayton is batting .202 as a team with nine home runs (John Michael Faile has three). Their team ERA vs. Great Lakes is 4.58. The Dragons bullpen has struggled vs. the Loons, successfully converting only one of four save opportunities.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 5, Dayton 4. The Loons broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and held on in the ninth for the win. Dayton trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth and scored two runs, getting the tying run to first base with two outs, but a strikeout of Carlos Sanchez ended the game. Dayton had eight hits including two each by Sanchez and Jack Moss. Dayton starter Luke Hayden had one of his best starts of the year, going five innings (83 pitches) while allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have lost their last five games. Three of the losses have come by one run, dropping the Dragons record in 2025 in one-run games to 7-21.

Dragons opponents have scored at least four runs in 18 of the last 20 games. During that time, the Dragons are 2-0 in games when the opponent scored three runs or less, and 5-13 when the opponent scores four or more.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 10 games with the Dragons, going 11 for 25 (.440) with 1 double, 4 walks, and 8 RBI. His OPS with the Dragons is .980 (.440/.500/.480).

Carlos Jorge ranks 11th in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .324. In 17 G, Jorge is 23 for 71 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 5 2B, 11 RBI, 11 walks, and 11 stolen bases.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .293 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games since joining the Dragons, posting an OPS of .856.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in six straight games, going 7 for 23 (.304) with 1 home run and 5 RBI.

Transactions: Relief pitcher Easton Sikorski has been promoted to Chattanooga. Starting pitcher Brian Edgington has been activated from the injured list and will pitch out of the bullpen initially. Shortstop Leo Balcazar was promoted to Chattanooga last weekend. Balcazar was a two-year starter for the Dragons, appearing in (and starting) 177 games over the 2024-25 seasons, batting .263 with 15 home runs. He had 183 hits during his Dragons career.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, July 20 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Luke Fox (3-3, 2.96) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 5.06) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







