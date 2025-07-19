TinCaps Game Information: July 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-10, 43-44) @ Lake County Captains (11-11, 46-42)

Saturday, July 19 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 88 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (4-6, 2.86 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (0-8, 4.24 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCap infielder Brandon Butterworth put together another strong performance in the box in Friday night's 4-2 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost tossed his 11th straight start of at least five innings last Saturday against Quad Cities. The Northeastern grad is 4th in the Midwest League in innings pitched (78 Ã¢..."). He ranks 4th in ERA (2.86), is tied for 7th in strikeouts (79), is 7th in batting average against (.233), and is 9th in WHIP (1.23). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 15 quality starts this season. Yost won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after seven shutout innings against Dayton on June 21 with nine strikeouts, retiring 23 of the 26 batters he faced.

WALK THE LINE: Following his 70th walk of the season Friday, Ryan Jackson leads Minor League Baseball and is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks. He only trails Juan Soto (77) and Rafael Devers (73) while being just ahead of Aaron Judge, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Schwarber.

SNEAKY LUIS: TinCaps reliever Luis Germán is becoming one of the most reliable arms in the Fort Wayne bullpen. The flamethrower has given up one earned run in his last 11 Ã¢..." innings pitched (0.79 ERA) dating back to June 21. He has struck out 33.3% (15-45) of batters faced in the stretch.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez has not allowed a run in four of his last five outings. The southpaw worked two scoreless frames in Friday night's loss and lowered his season ERA to 2.25 across 21 appearances. Sanchez has allowed just one run in his four outings in July, having a 1.08 ERA in the month. Among arms with 25 innings or more, Sanchez ranks sixth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.54) and fourth in WHIP (1.20) since returning to the TinCaps on May 14.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth collected another multi-hit showing in Friday night's loss, which included a home run to lead off the ballgame. The 22-year-old is first in High-A and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball with 20 hits in July. He leads the team with 21 multi-hit games this season, leads the MWL with seven triples, is first in extra-base hits (34), and ranks second in total bases (142).

SINCE JUNE 14: Since June 14 (25 games), Butterworth has hits in 19 games, multiple hits in 9. He leads the MWL with 16 extra-base hits, tied for 1st with 3 3B, is tied for 1st with 8 HR, tied for 4th with 21 RBI, and is 2nd in 1.036 OPS.

WELCOME TO FORT WAYNE MISAEL TAMAREZ: TinCap reliever Misael Tamarez made his Fort Wayne debut on Friday night after signing a Minor League contract with the Padres on Wednesday. The right-hander worked 1 1/3 frames and did not allow a hit or run while striking out two batters. Tamarez spent the last six seasons within the Houston Astros organization, and each of the last three years at the Triple-A level.

KATCHING KARP: Carrying over his positive momentum from the end of last week's series against Quad Cities, Braedon Karpathios picked up another multi-hit game on Friday. Karpathios has nine hits in his last four games (9-for-17) and has driven in eight runs in that stretch. The 22-year-old is tied for ninth in the MWL in home runs (11), nine of which have gone to the opposite field. He is also 10th in walks (50) and leads the team with 46 RBI, including 10 multi-RBI games. He also leads the team with eight outfield assists.

FORMER 'CAPS SQUARING OFF IN THE NATION'S CAPITAL: The Padres are in Washington, D.C. this weekend to take on the Nationals, with a handful of former TinCaps taking center stage. Jackson Merrill went 1-for-4 in Friday night's 7-2 San Diego victory, with 2025 All-Star Adrian Morejon picking up a hold with 2/3 of a frame in relief of the starter Dylan Cease. Nationals shortstop and former TinCap C.J. Abrams went 1-for-4 with his 13th home run of the season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning. 2018 and 2021 TinCap left-hander MacKenzie Gore will start on the mound for the Nationals on Sunday in the series finale.







