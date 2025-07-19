Hall Homers Twice As Rodriguez Pitches Five Scoreless In 10-0 Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - A trio of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitchers combined on a two-hit, 10-0 shutout of the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The offense did their part with three homers - two by Tayden Hall and one by Jadher Areinamo - to power them to the victory.

Wisconsin (41-47 overall, 7-16) grabbed control of the game with five runs in the second inning.

Hall started the rally with a one-out, solo home run.

Kay-Lan Nicasia restarted things by drawing a walk and stealing second. Daniel Guilarte singled to knock in Nicasia for a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo looked like he had a double play ball off the bat of Jadher Areinamo, but a missed catch at second allowed Guilarte to take third base as the ball trickled into center field. Guilarte would score on a wild pitch before Blake Burke cashed in Areinamo with an RBI single for 4-0 lead. Andrick Nava, in his Timber Rattlers debut, capped the inning with an RBI single.

The Rattlers added to their lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. Burke knocked Hidalgo out of the game with another RBI single, his third hit of the game. Yhoswar Garcia made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Manuel Rodriguez, the starting pitcher for the Rattlers, allowed one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out three to put himself in line for the win.

Hall struck again in the seventh inning with another long, solo home run to right.

In the eighth, Areinamo launched a home run to left after Guilarte had walked to open the frame to put the Rattlers up 10-0. The two-run shot was Areinamo's eleventh home run of the season. He is 6-for-10 with two homers and four RBI in the first two games of the series with the Kernels. He was 2-for-5 on Saturday night to give him 101 hits on the season. Areinamo has 231 hits in 204 games as a Timber Rattler.

Two Wisconsin relievers sealed the win by combining for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Anthony Flores struck out three over two perfect innings. Aaron Rund hit a batter with two outs in the eighth, but Luiyin Alastre made a great catch at the wall in the left-center for the final out.

Cedar Rapids (52-36, 12-10) got a lead-off single in the ninth, their first hit since the second inning from Kyle DeBarge. Rund closed out the game with a 6-4-3 double play and a grounder to third for Wisconsin's seventh shutout of the season.

Saturday was the first time Wisconsin has hit more than two home runs in a game this season.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon. Tanner Gillis (1-1, 1.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Jose Olivares (4-3, 4.36) is set to start for the Kernels. Game time is 1:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:45pm.

