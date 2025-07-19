Chiefs Break Late Tie, Peoria-Born Mason Burns Earns First High-A Win

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - The Peoria Chiefs scored five runs over the final two innings on Saturday in a 6-2 win over Quad Cities. In the process, reliever Mason Burns became the first Peoria-born player to earn a win for the Chiefs in the franchise's history.

With the game tied at one in the top of the eighth inning, a walk and a single put runners on first and second base with one out. Ryan Campos then singled to center field to bring home the go-ahead run and give Peoria a 2-1 lead. Another walk loaded the bases, and Ian Petrutz followed with a double into right field to drive in two more runs, extending the lead to 4-1.

The River Bandits got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run to right field from Blake Mitchell, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Peoria answered right back in the ninth inning. After a one-out walk to Tre Richardson, Won-Bin Cho doubled to right field to score Richardson and make it 5-2. Following a hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases, Ryan Campos lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Cho and capping the scoring at 6-2.

Tyler Bradt recorded the final six outs to pick up the save, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to secure the win.

It was a pitcher's duel early. Chiefs right-hander starter Jose Davila tossed four scoreless innings without allowing a hit. On the other side, River Bandits right-hander starter Felix Arronde surrendered an early run in the first inning. After a walk and a single put runners on the corners with one out, Josh Kross delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0. Arronde settled in after that, retiring 12 straight batters before the Bandits turned to the bullpen.

Quad Cities got on the board in the sixth inning. With runners on first and second base and one out, Callan Moss singled into left field to bring home a run and tie the game at one.

Peoria's bullpen took over in the fifth inning, with right-handers Jawilme Ramirez, Mason Burns, and Tyler Bradt combining for five innings of four-hit, two-run baseball while striking out seven. Burns, the former Normal Community star, retired all four batters he faced and punched out a pair of batters.

The Chiefs will look to complete the sweep on Sunday, with left-hander Braden Davis set to make his High-A debut and start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.







