Captains Fall to TinCaps 3-2 in 10 Innings

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled three-game series, the Lake County Captains (11-12, 46-43) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-10, 44-44) by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A leadoff RBI double by TinCaps SS Leo De Vries, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Padres and No. 3 MLB prospect, to begin the 10th inning proved to be the difference, breaking a 2-2 tie. After permitting the eventual game-winning hit, Captains RHP Kyle Scott (L, 4-4) set down the next three TinCaps to keep it a one-run contest.

But Fort Wayne RHP Garrett Hawkins (W, 7-1) worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th inning to secure the TinCaps victory. Hawkins threw four strikeouts in two perfect innings of relief for the visitors.

The Captains scored their lone two runs of the night in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs and Fort Wayne ahead 2-0, three straight Lake County batters reached base to tie the game.

After a double from LF Esteban González and a hit-by-pitch from C Johnny Tincher, 3B Juan Benjamin hit a game-tying two-run double, advancing to third base on the play courtesy of a TinCaps throwing error.

Fort Wayne plated the first two runs of the night in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the half-frame and runners on second and third, Captains RHP Alonzo Richardson committed a balk, which allowed TinCaps RF Braedon Karpathios to score. Moments later, LF Kaden Hollow hit an RBI single to double Fort Wayne's lead.

Lake County LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Guardians prospect, did not record a decision, allowing two runs on one hit, while throwing five walks to three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. RHP Tyler Naquin also made his High-A home pitching debut for the Captains, throwing two strikeouts to one walk in two scoreless, hitless innings of relief.

TinCaps RHP Eric Yost (ND) did not record a decision, allowing just one hit and two walks, while throwing five strikeouts in five scoreless frames for Fort Wayne.

The finale of this weekend's scheduled three-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Monsters Hockey Day at the ballpark, where Lake County will wear Cleveland Monsters-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. It will also be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Juan Benjamin went 1-for-4 with a two-out, two-run double on Saturday night. The switch hitter is 4-for-7 (.571) with two doubles, four RBI, and two stolen bases in the first two games of this weekend's series.

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect, extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk on Saturday night. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is batting .323 (20-for-62) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBI, seven walks, and a .939 OPS during this span.

- RHP Tyler Naquin pitched a pair of scoreless, hitless innings out of the Lake County bullpen in his High-A home pitching debut on Saturday night. The 34-year-old made his first home appearance as a Captain since Sept. 10, 2012, a 4,695-day span, when he started in center field versus Fort Wayne during the 2012 Midwest League Playoffs.

FW @ LC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

Fort Wayne TinCaps (44-44) 3,Lake County Captains (46-43) 2 Jul 19th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Fort Wayne 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 1 Lake County 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 0 Fort Wayne AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Butterworth, 2B .271 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 0 De Vries, SS .245 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 Karpathios, RF .248 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Verdugo, DH .219 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Jackson, 3B .235 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Roberts, CF .208 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Hollow, LF .300 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 3 0 Costello, 1B .222 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 2 Linares, C .194 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 1 Yost, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Varmette, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawkins, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .228 32 3 4 1 0 0 2 7 9 30 7 BATTING 2B: De Vries (17, Scott).

TB: De Vries 2; Hollow; Karpathios 2.

RBI: De Vries (41); Hollow (7).

2-out RBI: Hollow.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Roberts; Jackson 2; De Vries 2; Verdugo.

SAC: Jackson.

GIDP: Costello.

Team RISP: 2-for-16.

Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING SB: Karpathios (6, 2nd base off Richardson/Tincher); Butterworth (13, 2nd base off Naquin/Tincher).

FIELDING E: De Vries (19, throw).

DP: (De Vries-Costello).

Lake County AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Mitchell, CF .286 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 Knapczyk, 2B .280 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 Rosario, RF .268 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 Velazquez, 1B .224 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 0 Chourio, DH .190 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Devers, SS .223 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 González, E, LF .274 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Tincher, C .215 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 0 Benjamin, 3B .279 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Humphries, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Richardson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Naquin, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scott, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .244 33 2 5 3 0 0 2 3 12 30 13 BATTING 2B: Chourio (3, Yost); González, E (17, Varmette); Benjamin (13, Varmette).

TB: Benjamin 2; Chourio 2; González, E 2; Knapczyk; Mitchell.

RBI: Benjamin 2 (24).

2-out RBI: Benjamin 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Velazquez; Devers 2; Mitchell 2.

GIDP: Velazquez.

Team RISP: 1-for-8.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING CS: Knapczyk (3, 2nd base by Varmette/Linares).

FIELDING DP: (Richardson-Knapczyk-Velazquez).

Fort Wayne ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Yost 2.69 5.0 1 0 0 2 5 0 18 Varmette (BS, 2) 9.00 3.0 4 2 2 1 3 0 13 Hawkins (W, 7-1) 1.62 2.0 0 0 0 0 4 0 6 Totals 4.42 10.0 5 2 2 3 12 0 37 Lake County ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Humphries 4.35 2.2 1 2 2 5 3 0 15 Richardson 6.00 3.1 2 0 0 1 2 0 12 Naquin 0.00 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 7 Scott (L, 4-4) 2.85 2.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 7 Totals 4.11 10.0 4 3 2 7 9 0 41 Balk: Richardson.

HBP: De Vries (by Humphries); Tincher (by Varmette).

Pitches-strikes: Yost 77-47; Varmette 54-30; Hawkins 20-15; Humphries 72-33; Richardson 55-35; Naquin 28-17; Scott 20-15.

Groundouts: Yost 5-1; Varmette 2-2; Hawkins 0-2; Humphries 1-2; Richardson 5-2; Naquin 4-0; Scott 3-0.

Batters faced: Yost 18; Varmette 13; Hawkins 6; Humphries 15; Richardson 12; Naquin 7; Scott 7.

Inherited runners-scored: Richardson 2-2.

Umpires: HP: John Miller. 1B: Richy Arredondo.

Official Scorer: Ken Krsolovic.

Weather: 82 degrees, Overcast.

Wind: 7 mph, In From CF.

First pitch: 7:03 PM.

T: 2:41.

Att: 4,645.

Venue: Classic Auto Group Park.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.