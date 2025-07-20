Captains' Five Unanswered Runs Lead to 7-5 Win over TinCaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a three-game series, the Lake County Captains (12-12, 47-43) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-11, 44-45) by a final score of 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

After two games dominated by pitching, Sunday's rubber match flipped the script with both teams combining to score 12 runs on 17 hits.

Lake County struck quickly in the bottom of the first inning, when CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Guardians and No. 69 MLB prospect, singled and came around to score on a fielding error by TinCaps RF Braedon Karpathios. The Fort Wayne error was courtesy of a single by Captains DH Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect.

An inning later, Lake County 1B Kevin Rivas would extend his hitting streak to four games with an RBI triple, pushing the lead to 2-0.

But the TinCaps would answer in the top of the fourth inning when LF Kai Roberts, MLB Pipeline's No. 23 Padres prospect, drove home a pair with a two-out, two-run single, which made it a 2-2 ballgame.

In the next frame, Fort Wayne SS Leo De Vries, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Padres and No. 3 MLB prospect, delivered a go-ahead two-run blast to right field. The 18-year-old's seventh home run of the year gave the TinCaps their first lead of the afternoon at 4-2.

Two batters later, 3B Ryan Jackson capped a three-run top of the fifth for Fort Wayne with an RBI double, pushing the TinCaps' advantage to 5-2.

In the following half-inning, Captains RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline's No. 23 Guardians prospect, would spearhead an eventual five-run rally with a solo home run. His 15th long ball of the year tied him atop the Midwest League home run leaderboard. Three batters later, SS Jose Devers would pull Lake County within a run with a two-out RBI double.

Rosario then plated the game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a fielder's choice, which made it a 5-5 contest.

In the home half of the seventh, C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Guardians prospect, would score the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch issued by Fort Wayne RHP Sean Barnett (L, 0-1), MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Padres prospect.

The Captains would score a much-needed insurance run in the eighth, when a two-out RBI single from Devers gave Lake County a 7-5 edge. This was the 22-year-old's third hit of the day.

RHP Robert Wegielnik (S, 4) secured a two-inning save with a pair of scoreless innings of relief in the eighth and ninth, throwing five strikeouts.

RHP Dwayne Matos (W, 1-0) earned the win on the mound for the Captains, allowing three runs on three hits and issuing a walk in 3.1 innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will continue a nine-game homestand with a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, July 22 is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to electrical linemen. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Jose Devers went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and an RBI single on Sunday afternoon. The Samaná, Dominican Republic native leads the Midwest League with 38 extra-base hits and 24 doubles this season.

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a single and a walk on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is batting .318 (21-for-66) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBI, eight walks, and a .922 OPS during this span.

- OF Alfonsin Rosario tied the Midwest League lead with his 15th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old is the first Captain with at least 15 home runs through Lake County's first 90 games of a season since INF/OF Jhonkensy Noel in 2022.

- RHP Robert Wegielnik earned his fourth save of the season on Sunday afternoon. The 23-year-old is one of just four Midwest League pitchers with at least four wins, four saves, and 45 strikeouts this season.







