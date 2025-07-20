Whitecaps Blank Nuts, Complete Sweep

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Andrew Sears combined with three relievers on a five-hit shutout, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (16-8, 60-29) finished off a three-game sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (11-13, 47-43) with a 6-0 victory in front of a Sunday matinee crowd of 5,756 at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps had stopped the Nuts on Friday night with strong pitching, 5-2, before collecting 19 hits in a 15-4 thumping on Saturday. On Sunday, they scored early - a Peyton Graham two-run single in the second inning followed by three runs in the third - and cruised. In the process, West Michigan lowered its league-leading ERA 3.28 with its seventh shutout of the year.

Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha allowed five runs, all earned, on five hits, two walks and three HBPs in three innings, striking out three.

Jack Mahoney followed with three hitless innings and Jake Christianson was perfect in the seventh and eighth before Mark Adamiak allowed an RBI single to Luke Gold in the ninth.

In defeat, Casey Yamauchi went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Nate Nankil and Sahid Valenzuela each contributed a single of his own.

The Nuts next head to the Cleveland area for a six-game series at Lake County from July 22-27, next returning home from July 29-August 3 to host Cedar Rapids.







