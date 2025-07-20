TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 20 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-10, 44-44) @ Lake County Captains (11-12, 46-43)

Sunday, July 20 | Classic Auto Group Park | 1:00 PM | Game 89 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Favors (3-8, 5.43 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB.com | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps reliever Garrett Hawkins secured a pair of Fort Wayne records in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-2, 10th-inning win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins broke the Fort Wayne franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings and outings after retiring six in a row, striking out four in Saturday night's win. He has not allowed a run in his last 29 innings across his previous 22 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The mark broke Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015. Hawkins has a 1.62 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while opponents are batting just .129 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Following a four-strikeout performance, Hawkins has struck out 9 of the last 14 batters he's faced (64.3%). Across the streak, he has struck out 39 with a .105 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for 4th in the league in wins (7) and appearances (28), 5th in saves (6), and is third amongst Midwest League relievers with 54 strikeouts. His 36.7 K% is third amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

MUTANTE COMING UP CLUTCH: TinCaps shortstop and No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning on Saturday. It is the third time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the ninth inning or later. The No. 3 prospect in baseball roped a bases-clearing three-run triple on April 22 in a 15-14 win over Lansing and walked off Great Lakes on June 28 with an RBI single. De Vries has eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI in his last 18 games played.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost tossed his 12th straight start of at least five innings against Lake County. Following a leadoff walk, Yost retired the next 11 in a row, ending the day with one base hit allowed with five strikeouts. The Northeastern grad is now 3rd in the Midwest League in innings pitched (83 2/3). He ranks 2nd in ERA (2.69), is 4th in strikeouts (84), 5th in batting average against (.224), and is 8th in WHIP (1.20). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 15 quality starts this season. Yost won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after seven shutout innings against Dayton on June 21 with nine strikeouts, retiring 23 of the 26 batters he faced.

FREE BASEBALL FOR THE FIRST TIME: In their 88th game of the season on Saturday, the TinCaps played in their first extra-inning contest of the year. It was also the ninth time all season that Fort Wayne won despite being out-hit, and it's the third time in their last four victories that this has occurred.

THE SOUTHPAW BACK AT WORK: Left-hander Luis Gutierrez will make his sixth start in High-A on Sunday after being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore last month. Gutierrez last tossed five innings at home a week ago against Quad Cities and collected eight strikeouts, tying a career high. The southpaw has only allowed more than one earned run in one of his five starts with the TinCaps since being called up.

KATCHING KARP: Carrying over his positive momentum from the end of last week's series against Quad Cities, Braedon Karpathios has picked up back-to-back multi-hit games in this series. Karpathios has 11 hits in his last five games (11-for-22) and has driven in nine runs in that stretch. The 22-year-old is 10th in the MWL in home runs (11), nine of which have gone to the opposite field. He is also 10th in walks (51) and leads the team with 47 RBI, including 10 multi-RBI games. He also leads the team with eight outfield assists.

WALK THE LINE: Following his 70th walk of the season Friday, Ryan Jackson leads Minor League Baseball and is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks. He trails only Juan Soto (77) and Rafael Devers (73), is tied with Aaron Judge, and sits just ahead of Roman Anthony and Kyle Schwarber.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth collected another multi-hit showing in Friday night's loss, which included a home run to lead off the ballgame. The 22-year-old is first in High-A and is tied for seventh in Minor League Baseball with 20 hits in July. He leads the team with 21 multi-hit games this season, leads the MWL with seven triples, is tied for third in extra-base hits (34), and ranks 12th in total bases (142).

SINCE JUNE 14: Since June 14 (26 games), Butterworth has hits in 19 games, multiple hits in 9. He leads the MWL with 16 extra-base hits, tied for 1st with 3 3B, is tied for 1st with 8 HR, 5th with 21 RBI, and is 3rd in OPS with a 1.019 mark.







