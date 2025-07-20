Dragons Rained-Out on Sunday

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark has been canceled due to heavy rain.

Sunday's game will not be rescheduled. However, fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:

Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/

Up Next: The Dragons (7-15, 28-59) do not play on Monday. They will remain home to open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District against the South Bend Cubs (11-12, 34-55) on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.