River Bandits Walk off Chiefs to Salvage Finale

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Three late runs over the final two innings pushed the Quad Cities River Bandits past the Peoria Chiefs, 4-3, in Sunday's series finale at Modern Woodmen Park.

Peoria led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Quad Cities tied the game on a two-out, two-run single from Trevor Werner. An inning later, three straight one-out singles from Sam Kulasingam, Blake Mitchell, and Callan Moss plated the go-ahead run, as Moss's base hit scored Kulasingam to secure the 4-3 win.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead for the third straight day. With two on and two out in the first inning, Zach Levenson lined a single into right field to bring home two runs and give Peoria a 2-0 advantage.

Left-hander Braden Davis impressed in his High-A debut, striking out eight over five strong innings. His only blemish came in the fourth inning, when a two-out double from Werner scored a run to trim the lead to 2-1.

Peoria added insurance in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Ryan Campos to center field, extending the lead to 3-1 before the Bandits' late rally.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Tanner Jacobson turned in a strong outing, tossing two scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.

With the loss, the Chiefs took two of three from Quad Cities in the final meeting between the two teams this season and split the head-to-head series at nine games apiece.

After an off day Monday, the Chiefs return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday is another Bark in the Park night.







