Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Great Lakes)

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 20, 2025 l Game #88 (23)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (12-11, 46-42) at Dayton Dragons (7-15, 28-59)

LH Luke Fox (3-3, 2.96) vs. RH Jose Montero (4-3, 5.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a three-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will remain home after today's game and begin a series in Dayton on Tuesday against the South Bend Cubs.

Series Notes vs. Great Lakes: The Dragons are 0-2 in the current series with the Loons, and 4-10 vs. Great Lakes in 2025. They are 2-6 in games against Great Lakes at Day Air Ballpark. This series concludes today, which is the 15th and final meeting of the year between the Dragons and Loons. In games vs. Great Lakes this season, Dayton is batting .196 as a team with 10 home runs (John Michael Faile has three). Their team ERA vs. Great Lakes is 4.54.

Last Game: Saturday: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 1. The Dragons Connor Burns hit a solo home run in the third inning but the Loons scored three in the fifth to take the lead for good. The two teams combined for only seven hits including just three by the Dragons. Dayton had two good chances for big innings, loading the bases with one out in both the fourth and the seventh, but they came away empty in both innings.

Team and Player Notes:

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 11 games with the Dragons, going 11 for 27 (.407) with 1 double, 4 walks, and 8 RBI. His OPS with the Dragons is .916 (.407/.472/.444).

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .290 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 18 games since joining the Dragons, posting an OPS of .835 (.290/.400/.435).

Prospecting: The Dragons roster features five players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and/or Baseball America lists: Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #11 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB); catcher Connor Burns (#27 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB), and starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, July 22 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-7, 6.71)

Wednesday, July 23 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 7.66)

Thursday, July 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29)

Friday, July 25 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, July 26 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.