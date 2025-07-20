Heart of the Order's Effort Not Enough in Series Finale

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The middle of the Fort Wayne TinCaps' order shouldered the load in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate).

Shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) reached in three of his five plate appearances and collected another multi-hit game. The shortstop clobbered his seventh home run of the season in the fifth frame. The two-run shot gave Fort Wayne (13-11, 44-45) a 4-2 lead at the time. De Vries reached five times in the final two games of the series after not reaching base safely in the opener on Friday night.

Right Fielder Braeden Karpathios drew three walks right behind De Vries in the order. The 22-year-old reached base eight total times on the weekend and is one free pass shy of tying Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) for the team lead in walks.

Third baseman Ryan Jackson drew two walks out of the cleanup spot, placing him third in affiliated baseball with 72 total free passes worked this year across both levels he has played at. The infielder trails just Rafael Devers (73) and Juan Soto (79) in total walks drawn this season. Jackson also added to the TinCap lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double that scored Karpathios.

Lake County (12-12, 47-43) right fielder Alfonsin Rosario (No. 23 Guardians prospect) launched his Midwest League-leading 15th home run of the season in the fifth inning. He contributed to the Captains scoring runs in six of their eight innings in the ball game, along with Kevin Rivas, who reached three times and had two hits.

