Heart of the Order's Effort Not Enough in Series Finale
July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The middle of the Fort Wayne TinCaps' order shouldered the load in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate).
Shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) reached in three of his five plate appearances and collected another multi-hit game. The shortstop clobbered his seventh home run of the season in the fifth frame. The two-run shot gave Fort Wayne (13-11, 44-45) a 4-2 lead at the time. De Vries reached five times in the final two games of the series after not reaching base safely in the opener on Friday night.
Right Fielder Braeden Karpathios drew three walks right behind De Vries in the order. The 22-year-old reached base eight total times on the weekend and is one free pass shy of tying Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) for the team lead in walks.
Third baseman Ryan Jackson drew two walks out of the cleanup spot, placing him third in affiliated baseball with 72 total free passes worked this year across both levels he has played at. The infielder trails just Rafael Devers (73) and Juan Soto (79) in total walks drawn this season. Jackson also added to the TinCap lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double that scored Karpathios.
Lake County (12-12, 47-43) right fielder Alfonsin Rosario (No. 23 Guardians prospect) launched his Midwest League-leading 15th home run of the season in the fifth inning. He contributed to the Captains scoring runs in six of their eight innings in the ball game, along with Kevin Rivas, who reached three times and had two hits.
Next Game: Tuesday, July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD
- Kernals Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2025
- Moss Completes Late-Game Rally, Bandits Walk-Off Chiefs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Heart of the Order's Effort Not Enough in Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Winokur the Walk-Off Hero, Kernels Best Timber Rattlers 5-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Rattlers Fall in Ten at Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Supreme Pitching Leads Carp to Seventh Straight - Beloit Sky Carp
- Whitecaps Blank Nuts, Complete Sweep - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cubs Miss out on Late Comeback Chances in 1-0 Loss to Beloit - South Bend Cubs
- Patrick Lee Ties Stolen Base Record in 'Caps 60th Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (July 22-27) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Rained-Out on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 20 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Heart of the Order's Effort Not Enough in Series Finale
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 20 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- Garrett Hawkins Retires All Six Faced in Extra-Inning Win
- TinCaps Game Information: July 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- Butterworth Continues to Thrive at the Plate in Loss