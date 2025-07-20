Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (July 22-27)

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 22 - Sunday, July 27, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, July 22 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, July 23 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, July 24 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, July 25 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, July 26 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, July 27 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday's matchup will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: RHP Nestor Lorant

- Wednesday: LHP Nick Sando

- Thursday: RHP Luke Hayden

- Friday: LHP Adam Serwinowski

- Saturday: RHP Jose Montero

- Sunday: RHP Nestor Lorant

On the Field: Former Dragons Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott were selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta. De La Cruz became the eighth former Dragon to make multiple ASG appearances (2025 was his second) while Abbott will become the 16 th former Dragon selected to at least one ASG. Joey Votto has made the most ASG appearances among former Dragons with six.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, July 22

National Anthem Performer: St. Helen School Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dance Flash Fusion

Wednesday, July 23

National Anthem Performer: North Park Brass

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Quest Elite Cheer

Thursday, July 24

National Anthem Performer: Centerville High School Band Senior Leadership Group

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Centerville High School Band

Retirement Village People

ReptiGirls

Friday, July 25

National Anthem Performer: Chris Moran & Robert Rhodes

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Miami Valley Dance Center

Anna, Elsa, and Santa Claus on the plaza

Saturday, July 26

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Kettering Civic Band

Sunday, July 27

National Anthem Performer: Kate Simmerman

Honor Guard: Northmont High School Jr ROTC

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Showboat Cloggers

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, July 27. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, July 22:

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, July 23:

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. Wednesday, 4-year-old Armi will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field with the honoree making a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Armi was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and learning to navigate a new way of life with grit and resilience - come out and help celebrate her journey!

Friday, July 25:

Dragons Dream Big Award presented by CYMI Holdings

The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with CYMI Holdings, are honored to present Shane Anderson and Ghostlight Coffee with the Dream Big Award, which recognizes impactful local entrepreneurs that are making the Dayton region a better place to live, work, and play.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, July 26:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

AES Ohio Title Sponsor Night and Safety Demonstration on the Plaza

AES Ohio's "Glove and Equipment Safety" demonstration explains the rigorous testing of lineworker clothing, gear, and equipment used when crews work with wiring, insulators, transformers, and other high-voltage equipment seen in the company's service territory. The demonstration, which will begin at 5:00 pm, includes controlled interruptions of the flow of electricity, causing sparks and pops along with valuable safety tips.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, July 27:

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military and Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Sergeant Matthew Graves, a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army, will be recognized on Sunday for his service.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.