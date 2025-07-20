Cubs Miss out on Late Comeback Chances in 1-0 Loss to Beloit

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (34-56) were shut out for the second time in three days by the Beloit Sky Carp (45-44) on Sunday at Four Winds Field. Beloit held off the Cubs for a 1-0 win, completing a three-game series sweep in South Bend. The Sky Carp needed only five total runs to go 3-0 on the weekend, limiting the Cubs to a single run across the three contests.

After Beloit and South Bend combined for only five runs in the first two games of the series, starting pitching again dominated on Sunday. Right-hander Yenrri Rojas took the ball for the Cubs and looked very comfortable in his High-A debut, matching a career high with six innings. Beloit's only run against him scored in the first inning, as center fielder Colby Shade was hit by the first pitch of the game and touched home on a double by catcher Connor Caskenette.

Over the next five innings, Beloit helped Rojas pitch deep into the game by making four outs on the basepaths. Second baseman Wilfredo Lara led off with a single in the second inning, but Rojas picked him off at first. Shortstop Payton Green singled to start the fourth inning but was thrown out trying to take second base. Cubs catcher Miguel Pabon threw out two Sky Carp in the final two Rojas innings, catching Lara stealing third in the fifth and picking off right fielder Micah McDowell at first base in the sixth.

Despite their baserunning miscues, the Sky Carp held their 1-0 lead thanks to a terrific starting pitching effort from Brandon White. The lanky right-hander spun seven scoreless innings, allowing only two Cubs to reach and striking out five while walking none. White retired 13 consecutive Cubs at one point and posted back-to-back four-pitch innings in the third and fourth frames.

Just like it did on Friday, South Bend's bullpen hung zeroes on the board to keep the Cubs within a run. Left-handers Evan Taylor and Chase Watkins posted scoreless seventh and eighth innings, and righty Jackson Kirkpatrick followed with a shutout ninth, leaving the bases loaded after walking two.

The Cubs had their chances to steal a win while down 1-0, first stranding a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth, Beloit reliever Franklin Sanchez handed the Cubs an engraved invitation to tie or take the lead, loading the bases with nobody out on a hit by pitch and two walks. Second baseman Reggie Preciado battled in a nine-pitch at bat, eventually lining a ball with triple-digit exit velocity toward right field. However, Beloit first baseman Brock Vradenburg made a diving grab and stepped to the bag at first for a double play. Shortstop Cristian Hernandez still had a shot at a go-ahead swing with two teammates in scoring position, but he grounded out to third base for the third out.

South Bend came close again in the bottom of the ninth, working against Beloit right-hander Chase Centala. Center fielder Carter Trice and left fielder Edgar Alvarez each singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Pabon hit a soft tapper back to Centala, who fed his catcher to record the inning's second out at the plate. Right fielder Rafael Morel then came up with two Cubs still on base, but he struck out looking to end the game.

While Beloit will look to keep its division lead with another road series at Great Lakes, South Bend will visit last-place Dayton for six games this coming week. The Cubs' series opener against the Dragons is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Tuesday.







