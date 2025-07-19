Loons Top Dragons 4-1 Despite Home Run by Dayton's Connor Burns

Dayton, Ohio - A crowd of 8,046 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Dayton's Connor Burns had the first hit for either team in the bottom of the third inning, a solo home run to left field that gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead. The homer was the ninth of the year for Burns.

View the Burns home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1946728540042301470

In the fourth, the Dragons had a good chance to add to their lead when they loaded the bases with one out on a base hit by Carlos Sanchez and back-to-back walks to Anthony Stephan and Yerlin Confidan. But Peyton Stovall struck out on a 3-2 pitch and Carter Graham grounded out to end the threat.

The game turned in the top of the fifth when Great Lakes picked up their first three hits of the game and scored three runs, all with two outs, keyed by a tie-breaking two-run single by Logan Wagner to make it 3-1. The Loons added another run in the sixth on a solo home run by Cam Decker to make it 4-1.

The Dragons loaded the bases with one out again in the seventh, but Victor Acosta struck out on three pitches and Carlos Jorge flied out to left field to end the threat. The Dragons did not have another base runner over the final two innings.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski was brilliant over the first four innings, striking out five without allowing a hit or a run, but he struggled in the fifth and did not complete the inning. Serwinowski (1-6) worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs with three walks and five strikeouts to suffer the loss.

Dragons relievers Jimmy Romano, Cody Adcock, and Irvin Machuca combined to work the final four and one-third innings, combining to allow just one hit and one run.

The Dragons finished with just three hits. The home run by Burns was their only extra base hit. The Dragons drew five walks but went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-15, 28-59) host Great Lakes (12-11, 46-42) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm in the last game of a three-game series. Jose Montero (4-3, 5.06) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

