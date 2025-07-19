Streaking Sky Carp Make It Six Straight

July 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Once again backed by superb pitching, the Sky Carp took their sixth straight victory, a 3-1 triumph over South Bend Saturday night.

Will Schomberg got the start for the Carp and was simply outstanding, throwing five scoreless innings and striking out a season-high 10. The total also matched his career best, set in 2024.

The game was scoreless in the top of the seventh inning when Echedry Vargas launched his sixth home run of the season, a two-run blast to put the Carp up 2-0.

After the Cubs plated a run in the bottom of the seventh, Garret Forrester hit an RBI single that plated Colby Shade to make it 3-1.

Nick Maldonado pitched two innings in relief to pick up the victory, while Xavier Meachem and Justin Storm each threw scoreless frames to close it out, with Storm notching his fourth save of the season.

The Carp and the Cubs will go at it again Sunday in the series finale at 1:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

