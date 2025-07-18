Butterworth Continues to Thrive at the Plate in Loss

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCap infielder Brandon Butterworth put together another strong performance in the box in Friday night's 4-2 loss to the Lake County Captains.

Butterworth got things going for Fort Wayne (12-10, 43-44) right away to lead off the ball game with a solo shot to left field, his tenth home run of the season. The NC State product worked a walk in the third and added a base hit in the eighth. Butterworth now has 21 multi-hit games this season, the most on the team, and leads the Midwest League in extra-base hits with 34.

Outfielder Braeden Karpathios added a multi-hit game for the TinCaps, which included his 15th double of the campaign in the eighth frame. The 22-year-old finished last week's series against Quad Cities, going 8-for-13 after beginning the set hitting 1-for-10. The RBI single that Karpathios collected in the third bumped his team-high RBI total to 47.

Reliever Fernando Sanchez dazzled once again in relief for Fort Wayne. The left-hander worked two scoreless frames and gave up just one hit in his 21st appearance with the club this year. This outing lowered his season ERA to 2.25 across 40 innings pitched.

Reliever Misael Tamarez made his TinCap debut as the first reliever to follow starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect). The right-hander did not allow a hit or run in 1 1/3 innings. He signed on Wednesday night after spending the last six years with the Houston Astros organization.

Juan Benjamin stole the show at the plate for Lake County (11-11, 46-46). The third baseman went 3-for-3 with two RBI singles and a double, giving him 10 runs driven in and five doubles this year.

Next Game: Saturday, July 19 vs. Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries (No. 16 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







