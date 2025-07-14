Lake County Captains to Host 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game

July 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced today the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, the home of the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., with a pregame Home Run Derby set to start at 3 p.m., followed by the Celebrity Softball Game set to begin at 4 p.m.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Captains season ticket holders will be available for purchase on Monday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon on Monday, July 14, and can be purchased using this link.

This event, hosted by Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland, will be the inaugural celebrity softball game hosted by the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

"I'm proud to bring the Cleveland community together for the first-ever Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game," Garland said. "This city has embraced me since day one, and this event is a way to give that love back. It's more than just a game-it's a celebration with purpose, supporting the work we're doing through the Darius Garland Foundation to uplift and empower others in a meaningful way."

Proceeds for the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game will benefit the Darius Garland Foundation. Jerseys and autographed memorabilia will be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation as well.

More details regarding participating celebrities will be shared at a later date. For more information about the event, please visit milb.com/lake-county.

About the Darius Garland Foundation:

Our mission focuses on empowering communities to go beyond the jersey, breaking barriers in sports, education, and life. We're here to let them know they can dream big and shape their futures. Through access to sports, education, and mentorship, the foundation empowers the next generation to chase their dreams, develop their skills, and reach their full potential-both on and off the court.







