Bragg Transferred to AA Wichita

July 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. LHP Kade Bragg has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids welcomes Fort Wayne to Veterans Memorial Stadium for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:35.







