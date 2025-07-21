All-Star Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Shane Bieber to Rehab with Lake County Captains at Classic Auto Group Park this Tuesday

July 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Cleveland Guardians today announced that RHP Shane Bieber will make a rehab start for the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. versus the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A Affiliate of the Athletics.

This outing will take place 3,005 days since his last start as a Lake County Captain, which was back on April 30, 2017 versus the West Michigan Whitecaps, the then-Class A (now High-A) Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Bieber, who is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent last year, has yet to pitch at the Major League level this season.

One of the most decorated former Captains in franchise history, the 30-year-old is a two-time MLB All-Star (2019 and 2021) and was named the 2019 MLB All-Star Game MVP. He then won the American League Cy Young Award the following year, recording the 29 th instance of an American or National League pitcher's Triple Crown since 1913 (when earned runs and ERA became official stats), and just the 13 th instance of an MLB pitcher's Triple Crown during this span. Bieber also won an American League Gold Glove Award in 2022.

The Phoenix, Arizona native was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara. He was eventually assigned to Lake County's 2017 Opening Day roster and made five starts for the Captains that season. The right-hander went 2-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 31 strikeouts to just one walk in 29 innings of work. His 31.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio led all MiLB pitchers for the month of April in 2017.

Bieber will wear #40 for the Captains.

It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to electrical linemen. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.