Captain of the Week (7/18-7/20): Robert Wegielnik

July 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the weekend of July 18-20, Lake County is recognizing RHP Robert Wegielnik as its 15th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old earned the save in his lone appearance versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps this past week on Sunday, July 20. The right-hander pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while throwing five strikeouts in 39 pitches (25 strikes). He retired the final six TinCaps batters he faced, which included a stretch of five straight strikeouts.

So far this season, Wegielnik ranks second on the Captains in saves (four) and appearances (25, tied), while ranking top-three among Lake County relievers in both wins (four, tied for second) and strikeouts (49, third). He, along with fellow Captains RHP Jack Jasiak, is one of just four Midwest League pitchers with at least four wins, four saves, and 45 strikeouts this season.

Wegielnik was assigned to Lake County's 2025 Opening Day roster after making his MiLB debut with Single-A Lynchburg in 2024. He made 31 relief appearances for the Hillcats last year, going 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA, 37 strikeouts to 22 walks, and two saves in 34 innings of work.

Wegielnik was signed by the Guardians on March 27, 2024 as a Minor League free agent out of Florida Atlantic. He made seven relief appearances for the MLB Draft League's Trenton Thunder in 2023, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA, four holds, and eight strikeouts to four walks in nine innings of work.

The right-hander pitched his final two collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic, going 6-4 with a 2.92 ERA, 96 strikeouts to 42 walks, and 13 saves in 48 relief appearances across 2022 and 2023. Prior to his time with the Owls, Wegielnik began his college career at Florida SouthWestern State (JUCO). In three seasons with the Buccaneers, he set school career records for appearances (47) and win percentage (.833, 10-2 record), logging a 3.44 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and six saves in 117 innings pitched.

Wegielnik will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will continue a nine-game homestand with a six-game series versus the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to electrical linemen.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







