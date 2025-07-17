South Bend Cubs Promotions Preview: July 18-20

July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The Minor League Baseball All-Star Break has come to a close, and the South Bend Cubs are back in action! Returning home to Four Winds Field on Friday night, the Cubs are set to play a three-game weekend series against the Beloit Sky Carp, the Midwest League affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Friday and Saturday's games begin at 7:05 PM, while Sunday's finale is scheduled for 2:05 PM.

SPECIALITY FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS

SMASH Burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, has a popular burger that was available early in the season returning this weekend. The Beloit, Wisconsin inspired 'Poutine Patties' is back in business. Many Four Winds Field guests enjoyed this specialty smash burger in April. This weekend is the last time it will be available in 2025. Don't miss out! Two freshly grilled beef patties are piled with caramelized onions, cheese curds, and gravy. Only available at SMASH Burger.

Keep a lookout for the homestand special food item, in an ode to the Cubs celebrating Christmas in July on Sunday. Available at SMASH Burger, the Holiday Burger is officially back. A freshly grilled turkey burger is topped with fluffy mashed potatoes, hot gravy, succulent stuffing, and delicious cranberry sauce.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another rendition of its opponent cocktail. This week's 'Sky Carp Sunrise' blends coconut rum with splashes of orange juice and grenadine. Like the SMASH burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the weekend homestand.

Also available at Round Bar, to celebrate Christmas in July, is the Mistletoe Margarita. This cocktail is made with tequila and triple sec, along with hints of cranberry juice and lime. Both beverages will be available at all bar locations.

NOTE: Both the Holiday Burger and Mistletoe Margarita will be available on Sunday only.

Friday, July 18

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, July 19

Back to the 80's Night: We're celebrating all things from the 1980s on Saturday! Be careful going 88 MPH, as the DeLorean Time Machine will be here! Fans can take pictures with Doc Brown's greatest invention, alongside the flux capacitor! Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants will come on down and spin the wheel! They could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter, and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Sunday, July 20

Christmas in July: We're decking the halls (concourse) and celebrating the holidays a few months early. Come meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and try some of our favorite holiday dishes at the concession stands. Fans can bid on game worn Christmas themed jerseys, with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army. Presented By The Salvation Army Kroc Center. Gates open at Noon.

Cubs Christmas Stocking Giveaway: Hope you're on the 'Nice List' this year! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cubs Christmas Stocking. Presented By The Salvation Army Kroc Center.

PNC Mobile Learning Adventure Visit: The Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA) is a traveling exhibit that provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn about the importance of early childhood education while they engage in fun activities with their children. Presented By PNC Bank.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.