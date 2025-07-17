Homestand Alert: July 18-20 vs. West Michigan
July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (11-10, 47-40), High-A affiliate of the Athletics, return from the All-Star Break with a three-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-8, 57-29), High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20, at Jackson® Field™.
- 7:05 p.m., Friday, July 18: Santa Lug Bobblehead / Christmas in July / Faith & Family Night / LAFCU Fireworks.
Go Nuts for a holly, jolly night of baseball as the Lugnuts suit up in Christmas Sweater jerseys, the first 1,000 fans receive a Santa Big Lug bobblehead presented by Jackson, and LAFCU Fireworks follow the game! Starter: A's No. 10 prospect Steven Echavarria. Gates open 5:30 p.m.
- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 19: Joey Chestnut Bobblehead and Appearance / Cap City Olive Burgers / LAFCU Fireworks.
The American eating champion icon returns to Lansing to be celebrated with his very own Olive Burger bobblehead night, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Enjoy a Meet & Greet with Joey, cheer on the Lugnuts as the Olive Burgers, and then thrill to LAFCU Fireworks after the game. Starter: Grant Judkins. Gates open 5:30 p.m.
- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, July 20: Capital City Market Kids Day / Bluey Day. Bring the kiddos to the ballpark and meet Bluey! Plus, inflatables, balloon-twisting, face-painting and more, with post-game Kids Run the Bases followed by an Extra Inning of free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Starting pitcher: Sha Tzu-Chen. Gates open 12 noon.
Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
