Homestand Alert: July 18-20 vs. West Michigan

July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (11-10, 47-40), High-A affiliate of the Athletics, return from the All-Star Break with a three-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-8, 57-29), High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20, at Jackson® Field™.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, July 18: Santa Lug Bobblehead / Christmas in July / Faith & Family Night / LAFCU Fireworks.

Go Nuts for a holly, jolly night of baseball as the Lugnuts suit up in Christmas Sweater jerseys, the first 1,000 fans receive a Santa Big Lug bobblehead presented by Jackson, and LAFCU Fireworks follow the game! Starter: A's No. 10 prospect Steven Echavarria. Gates open 5:30 p.m.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 19: Joey Chestnut Bobblehead and Appearance / Cap City Olive Burgers / LAFCU Fireworks.

The American eating champion icon returns to Lansing to be celebrated with his very own Olive Burger bobblehead night, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Enjoy a Meet & Greet with Joey, cheer on the Lugnuts as the Olive Burgers, and then thrill to LAFCU Fireworks after the game. Starter: Grant Judkins. Gates open 5:30 p.m.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, July 20: Capital City Market Kids Day / Bluey Day. Bring the kiddos to the ballpark and meet Bluey! Plus, inflatables, balloon-twisting, face-painting and more, with post-game Kids Run the Bases followed by an Extra Inning of free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Starting pitcher: Sha Tzu-Chen. Gates open 12 noon.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.