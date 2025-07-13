Avant Provides Encore, Triumphant Nuts Enter All-Star Break

MIDLAND, Mich. - Corey Avant fired six shutout innings for the second time in a six-day span, and the Lansing Lugnuts (11-10, 47-40) used a three-run fifth inning to top the Great Lakes Loons (10-11, 44-42), 3-1, in a Sunday matinee at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts won each of the final three games of the series to grab four of six games at Great Lakes entering the four-day All-Star Break.

The result also marked the Nuts' seventh consecutive weekend victory, improving the club's overall record to 11-3 on Sundays.

Avant had opened the series on Tuesday with one of his best performances as a pro, striking out six Loons while allowing only four singles and a walk, but a Cameron Decker three-run homer in the seventh off reliever Jack Mahoney had handed the Loons a stunning a 3-2 win.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wingate product gave up only two singles and three walks while striking out four - and there would be no late-game turnaround for the hosts.

A Casey Yamauchi RBI double, Ryan Lasko sacrifice fly and Jonny Butler RBI single in the fifth off Christian Romero had broken a scoreless tie.

Jake Pfennigs relieved Avant with a perfect seventh, striking out one, and Wander Guante recorded the first two outs of the eighth before walking Kendall George and departing in favor of closer Mark Adamiak. Elijah Hainline followed with an infield single and pulled off a double steal with George, only to see Adamiak freeze Logan Wagner with a fastball to end the inning.

In the ninth, Cameron Decker ruined the shutout with a one-out home run. The Loons could manage nothing further, sealing Adamiak's league-leading 15th save of the season.

Yamauchi and Jonny Butler each finished with two hits in the victory, while Nate Nankil went 1-for-3 with a single and a pair of walks.

The Lugnuts return to action for a three-game series vs. West Michigan, July 18-20.







