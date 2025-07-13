TinCaps Game Information: July 13 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals Affiliate)

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-8, 43-42) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (11-8, 50-35)

Sunday, July 13 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 86 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 2.12 ERA) vs LHP Mason Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LAST GAME: In front of their ninth sellout crowd of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took a slugfest over the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 11-8.

NOBODY BETTER THAN BUTTERS: TinCaps shortstop Brandon Butterworth put together the performance of his career, going 4-for-5 with two singles, two home runs, and three RBI. His second long ball acted as the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. It is his first multi-home run game of his pro career and just his second four-hit game. The 22-year-old leads High-A and is second in Minor League Baseball with 17 hits in July. His .395 average and 1.213 OPS are third in the Midwest League. He leads the team with 20 multi-hit games this season, leads the MWL with seven triples, is tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (33), and ranks third in total bases (136).

SINCE JUNE 14: Since June 14 (24 games), Butterworth has hits in 17 games, multiple hits in 8. He leads the MWL with 15 extra-base hits, tied for 1st with 3 3B, ranks 2nd with 7 HR, 3rd with 20 RBI, and is 7th in 1.022 OPS.

KATCHING KARP: After a 1-for-10 start to the series, TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios is 7 for his last 8 following the first four-hit performance of his pro career. The 22-year-old is tied for 10th in the MWL in home runs (11), nine of which have gone to the opposite field. He is also 8th in walks (50) and leads the team with 45 RBI, including 10 multi-RBI games. He also leads the team with eight outfield assists.

HIT PARADE: Saturday's 16 hits for Fort Wayne are tied for the second-most in a game this season. The 'Caps recorded 17 hits in a 10-0 shutout win against Dayton on June 21 and smacked 16 in their 15-14 win over Lansing on April 22.

HOLDING CHARGE: One day ahead of the All-Star Break, the TinCaps are two games above Great Lakes for the second-half East Division playoff spot. Fort Wayne has not made the Midwest League playoffs since it won the second half title in 2023. A win today would give the TinCaps their third series win of their last four, the first time that has happened since the format changed to six-game series in 2021.

FUN NUMBER FOUR: Both Brandon Butterworth and Braedon Karpathios put together four-hit, three-RBI performances this season. Through the first 84 games of the season, the 'Caps only did that twice. Leo De Vries captured Fort Wayne's third cycle in franchise history, going 5-for-5 on April 22, and Brendan Durfee's three-double, four-hit game on April 29 against Dayton.

WELCOME BACK, KADEN HOLLOW: Since returning to Fort Wayne on July 10, Kaden Hollow is 4-for-8 across his two games played. The 24-year-old has two hits in each game, including a 346-foot home run that he launched on Friday night. Hollow is batting .333 (8-for-24) in his seven games played with the TinCaps this season.

WHISTLING WISSMAN: TinCap sidewinder Nick Wissman picked up his first professional save on Saturday night. In his final season at the University of Dayton in 2024, the Dayton, Ohio native was the only player at the Division l level to have 10+ wins and 7+ saves. Wissman has a 1.17 ERA dating back to June 4, good for 5th in the Midwest League among relievers who have tossed at least 15 innings. The right-hander's 1.04 WHIP in that stretch ranks 6th in the league.

BEWARE SOUTHPAWS: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello is fourth in the Midwest League batting .333 against left-handed pitching. Tied for second in the league with nine extra-base hits, he has driven in 12 RBI.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 27 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the second longest in the last six. It is the longest for a TinCap since Colby Blueberg in 2015. The 21 consecutive outings without a run is now the longest stretch in MiLB and tied with Minnesota Twins' left-hander Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' flamethrower Camilo Doval, who have each also gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.70 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP while opponents are batting just .135 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 35, with his fastball topping 98 mph and opponents hitting .143 against him. He is tied for 5th in the league in wins (6), 5th in saves (5), tied for 4th in appearances (27), and tied for 11th amongst Midwest League relievers with 50 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (35.5). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez has not allowed a run in three of his last four outings. The southpaw worked two frames in Friday night's win and picked up the victory in relief of Isaiah Lowe. Sanchez lowered his season ERA to 2.37 across 20 appearances. He spent time with Double-A San Antonio, where he pitched in three games for the Missions at the end of April and in early May. Among arms with 25 innings or more, Sanchez ranks fourth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.73) and third in WHIP (1.22) since returning to the TinCaps on May 14.







