Whitecaps Settle for Series Split in 5-2 Loss

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps settled for a series and season split against the Lake County Captains as they struggled to generate any offense in a 5-2 loss in front of 6,026 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan didn't break through with their first hit until the fifth inning as they went cold with runners in scoring position, finishing just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Lake County grabbed the 1-0 lead in the second inning as second baseman Kevin Rivas plated Jose Devers on an RBI single. At the same time, Captains starting pitcher Yórman Gomez was impressive, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The Captains plated another pair in the sixth inning on consecutive RBI doubles from Jacob Cozart and Devers, before outfielder Wuilfredo Antunez scored two runs on a double in the seventh, making it 5-0 Captains. West Michigan's offense showed signs of life in the seventh inning as Peyton Graham added an RBI triple, trimming the lead to 5-1. The 'Caps then crossed a run in the ninth on an RBI single from Archer Brookman, but it was too late, as Captains closer Kyle Scott induced a flyout to end the ballgame and send West Michigan to the 5-2 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 13-8 in the second half and 57-29 overall, while the Captains improve to 10-11 in the second half and 45-42 on the season. Gomez (8-0) secures his eighth win of the season while Scott gets his third save, recording the final out of the game. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Colin Fields (4-1) suffers his first loss, allowing one run through 3.2 innings of work. 'Caps catcher Archer Brookman finished the game going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, extending his hitting streak to seven games - the longest hitting streak of his career.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps enjoy some well-deserved time off for the MLB All-Star Break before hitting the road for nine games, beginning with a weekend series against the Lansing Lugnuts from Jackson Field beginning Friday at 7:05 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







