Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:05 PM at Beloit)

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, July 13, 2025 l Game #85 (20)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 2:05 pm (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-12, 28-56) at Beloit Sky Carp (11-8, 41-44)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.24) vs. RH Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.16)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the last game of a five-game series.

Last Games: Saturday: Game 1: Beloit 4, Dayton 3. Game 2: Beloit 8, Dayton 7 (9 innings). Beloit came from behind late to win both games. The Dragons led the first game 3-2 going to the bottom of the sixth (7-inning game) before Beloit scored two in their final at-bat to take the lead and win. In the second game, the Dragons battled back from an early 5-0 deficit to get the game to extra innings, getting a three-run home run from Anthony Stephan to spearhead the comeback. Dayton led 7-5 going to the bottom of the eighth (7-inning game) before Beloit scored two to send the game to the ninth, and won it on a sacrifice fly.

Series Recap to date: Dayton is 1-3 in the series at Beloit, earning their only win in the series opener Tuesday, 8-5. The Dragons are batting .230 as a team (.286 with runners in scoring position). The team ERA is 5.12. The Dragons have two errors in the series.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons are 3-4 on the current 8-game, 2-city road trip. They have lost their last three games after starting the trip 3-1.

Carlos Jorge ranks sixth in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .361. In 15 G, Jorge is 22 for 61 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 10 RBI, 11 walks, and 10 stolen bases. He ranks ninth in the league in Second Half OPS (.981).

Carter Graham over his last 9 games is 12 for 36 (.333) with a home run, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .286 with two home runs in 15 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .868 with a .419 on-base pct.

Jack Moss in his first seven games since joining the Dragons has gone 8 for 20 (.400) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 6 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.87 on the year, third in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Transactions: Shortstop Leo Balcazar was promoted to Chattanooga on Friday. Balcazar was a two-year starter for the Dragons, appearing in (and starting) 177 games over the 2024-25 seasons, batting .263 with 15 home runs. He had 183 hits during his Dragons career. On Saturday, relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite was released while reliever Brody Jessee was activated from the injured list.

Congrats to All-Stars: Former Dragons Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott have been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15 in Atlanta. De La Cruz will become the eighth former Dragon to make multiple ASG appearances (this will be his second) while Abbott will become the 16th former Dragon selected to at least one ASG.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, July 18 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Sunday, July 20 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 18, July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







