Sky Carp Cap Series with 8-3 Win

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp capped a fine series with the Dayton Dragons in outstanding fashion Sunday with an 8-3 victory at ABC Supply Stadium. The win gave the Carp four wins in five games in the rain-shortened series.

The Carp got right to work, plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take command of the game. Connor Caskenette cracked a two-run single and Brock Vradenburg smoked a two-run homer, his first of the season, to put the Carp out in front.

Colby Shade added an RBI single in the second to make it 5-0. After the Dragons scored a pair of runs against Jake Brooks in the fifth, the Sky Carp responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, with run-scoring groundouts from Jesus Hernandez and Echedry Vargas.

The Carp capped their scoring in the sixth, with Shade drawing a walk, stealing second and scoring on a throwing error.

Jake Brooks (6-5) continued his outstanding run of pitching by striking out a season-high seven in five strong innings. Brayan Mendoza notched his first save of the season by throwing the last four innings and allowing just one run.

Prior to the game, the Sky Carp hosted a Miracle League game on the field, with personnel from both teams serving as 'buddies' to the athletes, who took home incredible memories from the afternoon.

The Sky Carp now head to the All-Star break tied for first place with Quad Cities with a 12-8 record. The Carp will return to play Friday in South Bend.

