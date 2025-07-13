Cedar Rapids Erases Eight-Run Deficit, Bests Peoria 10-8 in Extras

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - Trailing 8-0 after the third inning, the Kernels scored three runs in the fifth, two in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the tenth to knock off Peoria 10-8, completing the sweep of the six-game series.

After never leading in the last three games of the series, Peoria grabbed the lead early on Sunday. In the top of the first inning, a Ryan Campos two-run double and a Josh Kross RBI single lifted the Chiefs on top 3-0.

In the third, Peoria added on. Five hits, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and two errors sent 10 Chiefs to the plate in the inning, and five came in to score to make it 8-0.

Trailing by eight, the Kernels began to chip away. Andy Lugo started the top of the fifth with a single, and two batters later, Caden Kendle put the Kernels on the board with a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Maddux Houghton worked a walk, stole second, and scored on a Luke Napleton RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-3.

In the seventh, Cedar Rapids continued. Danny De Andrade ripped a double and two more doubles in the inning, from Jaime Ferrer and Lugo combined to plate two runs to make it 8-5.

The Kernels pulled even in the eighth. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for De Andrade, who drove in a run by working a walk. After him, Brandon Winokur's single made it 8-7 before a double play tied the game at 8-8.

The score stayed tied until the top of the tenth. Billy Amick reached on a fielder's choice, and after he moved to second on a fly out, he scored on a Winokur RBI single to lift the Kernels on top 9-8. Winokur then advanced to second on a wild pitch to get in scoring position for Ferrer, who added a run of insurance with an RBI single to make it 10-8, the score that would be the final.

On the mound, Hunter Hoopes got the win, retiring all six batters he faced across two scoreless innings. Hoopes, along with Tanner Hall, Nick Trabacchi, and Kade Bragg, who earned the save, combined to not allow a run in the game's final seven innings as the offense came alive to rally back in the win.

The victory completes the sweep of the six-game series in Peoria and sets the Kernels at 51-35 as they hit the all-star break. Cedar Rapids returns from the break Friday night when it opens up a six-game series with Wisconsin at 6:35. Both starters are TBD.







