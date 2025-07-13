Decker Homers, Lugnuts Win 3-1 in Pitching Showcase

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (44-42) (10-11) were contained by Lansing Lugnuts (47-40) (11-10) pitching, dropping the series finale 3-1 on an 80-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon night at Dow Diamond.

- Lansing's Corey Avant went six scoreless for a second time in the series. Elijah Hainline 's bunt single in the fourth and Wilman Diaz 's single to center in the fifth were the only hits off Avant.

- Loons' starter Luke Fox struck out four in his two-inning appearance, his first off the injured list. The left-hander punched out the side in the second.

- The Lugnuts tallied three runs in the fifth. Casey Yamauchi delivered an RBI double, Ryan Lasko lifted a sac fly, and Jonny Butler sliced a single to left field to make it 3-0.

- In the eighth, Kendall George walked, and Elijah Hainline singled to put two on with two outs. A double steal gave George his 40th and Hainline his first as a Loon and 21st on the season. George became the tenth Loon in a single season to reach 40 stolen bases. A strikeout ended the frame.

- Cameron Decker delivered his second home run of the series and Great Lakes their lone run-a 378-footer to deep left field.

Rounding Things Out

Carson Hobbs worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to June 5th.

Up Next

The MLB All-Star Break means no Loons baseball from Monday, July 14th, to Thursday, July 17th. Great Lakes and Dayton start a three-game series on Friday, July 18th at Day Air Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 pm. The Loons' next homestand is Tuesday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 27th. Full promotional information is available at Loons.com.

