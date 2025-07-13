South Bend Takes Finale in Wisconsin 5-4

Appleton, WI - The South Bend Cubs will enter the Major and Minor League Baseball All-Star Break with some major momentum. That's after defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday afternoon in Appleton by a final of 5-4. The Cubs took five of six games away from their West Division rival, and because of Quad Cities and Beloit both winning on Sunday, will stay 1.5 games back of a playoff spot.

Connor Schultz started for South Bend, and allowed three runs in five innings of work. Schultz earned his first Midwest League win in the game, and worked with the lead a couple of times. The Cubs scored first for the fifth time in the series this week, going up 1-0 thanks to a Reggie Preciado groundout in the 2nd inning.

Wisconsin had an immediate answer, however, plating two runs in the bottom of the 2nd on a base-hit by Blayberg Diaz, and an RBI-sac fly by Daniel Guilarte. From there, Schultz was able to take command, and found a way to hang a zero in the bottom of the 3rd even though the 'Rattlers had runners at second and third base with nobody out.

The Cubs biggest rally of the day came in the top of the 4th. Designated hitter Miguel Usceche made his Chicago Cubs organization debut, after being signed out of Independent Ball in the Frontier League with Tri-City. Useche had a base hit, RBI-sac fly and a walk in his first South Bend Cubs game. The sacrifice fly came in the 4th inning, as well as a two-run single from Rafael Morel.

It was 4-2 South Bend after four innings. Schultz worked five innings, and the Cubs bullpen took care of things the rest of the way. Kenyi Perez fired a shutout 6th inning, Evan Taylor put together a scoreless 7th, and Jackson Kirkpatrick allowed a single run in the 8th.

South Bend picking up an RBI-double by Precaido double gave them a key insurance run in the 8th inning. Leading 5-4 going to the 9th, right-hander Grayson Moore allowed a lead-off single in the 9th, followed by a stolen base by Yhoswar Garcia, where he reached third base on a throwing error on the same play.

With nobody out, and the tying tally at third base, Moore struck out Diaz and the pinch-hitting Tayden Hall. Two outs, a man and third, and then it was Moore against Midwest League hit leader Jadher Areinamo. Moore got Areinamo to ground out to end the game, and South Bend took the victory.

With the win, South Bend is 11-10 in the second half. They'll enjoy the All-Star Break, and will return to Four Winds Field on Friday night to meet the Beloit Sky Carp in a short three-game series. First pitch on Friday night in Downtown South Bend is set for 7:05 PM.







