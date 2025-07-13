TinCaps Fall in Series Finale Prior to the All-Star Break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps fell in Sunday's series finale heading into the All-Star break against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 6-2.

Starter Luis Gutierrez looked sharp for Fort Wayne (12-9, 43-43) in his fifth start at the High-A level. The left-hander pitched five innings while giving up two runs on five hits and collecting eight strikeouts, his most in a High-A start.

Reliever Luis German pitched two scoreless innings in relief while allowing just one hit. The righty has given up one earned run in his last seven outings and has a 1.29 ERA in four appearances in July. German has only walked one batter this month and has a 1.00 WHIP dating back to his outing against Lansing on July 1.

Catcher Brendan Durfee reached base three times and has now done so safely in his last eight games. The 23-year-old picked up his 13th double of the season in the fifth inning, which drove in the TinCaps' first run of the contest.

Carson Roccaforte continued to torch the baseball, extending his on-base streak to 17 games for Quad Cities (12-8, 50-36). The outfielder drilled his 13th home run of the season to lead off the second frame and picked up two other base hits, all of which were 100-plus mph off the bat. Roccaforte is now hitting .442 in 11 games this month while posting a 1.442 OPS in the stretch.

