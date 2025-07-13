Chiefs See Big Lead Get Away in Extra-Inning Defeat

July 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Powered by 10 unanswered runs, the Cedar Rapids Kernels rallied past the Peoria Chiefs, 10-8, on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

In an 8-8 game in the 10th inning, with two outs and a runner at second base, Brandon Winokur lined a single to center field to bring home the go-ahead run and give the Kernels their first lead of the day, 9-8. Jaime Ferrer followed, after a wild pitch moved Winokur to second, he delivered a single to right to tack on another run and make it 10-8.

The Chiefs made it interesting in the bottom of the 10th, with a runner aboard and the tying run at the plate in Josh Kross. Zach Levenson, who reached base six times on Sunday, was caught stealing to end the contest.

Peoria came out swinging, plating eight runs over the first three innings to jump out to a commanding lead. In the bottom of the first inning, two one-out walks put runners on first and second before Ryan Campos doubled to bring home both and give Peoria an early 2-0 lead. Josh Kross followed with a single to left to plate Campos and extend the lead to 3-0.

Two innings later, the Chiefs kept the pressure on. Back-to-back singles opened the frame before Won-Bin Cho laced a double to left, driving in another run to make it 4-0. A walk loaded the bases, and Tre Richardson's grounder to short brought home a fifth run. Jon Jon Gazdar then hit into a fielder's choice, but a throwing and fielding throw by shortstop Danny De Andrade allowed two more runs to score and advanced Gazdar to third, pushing the lead to 7-0. Brayden Jobert capped the scoring in the frame with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gazdar to make it 8-0.

Cade Winquest, who got the start for Peoria, cruised through the first four innings, striking out seven consecutive batters at one point. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth inning. With one on and one out, Caden Kendle launched a two-run home run to get the Kernels on the board and spark a rally of 10 unanswered runs that turned the tide. Later in the inning, with a runner at second, Luke Napleton delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-3 and end Winquest's day. The right-hander finished with 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out nine.

Cedar Rapids continued to chip away. The visitors plated two more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 8-5. In the eighth, the Kernels scored three more times to tie the game. A trio of walks and a hit by pitch opened the door.

Sunday's loss marked the fourth time this season that the Chiefs lost a game in which they held a lead of five runs or more.

The Chiefs will have four days off for the MLB All-Star Break before returning to action Friday in Quad Cities for the opener of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Davenport, Iowa.







