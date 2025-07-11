Jenkins Shines, 'Caps Roll Captains 12-2

July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps first baseman Andrew Jenkins collected five RBI for the first time in his pro career while starting pitcher Max Alba enjoyed his best performance of the season in a 12-2 victory in front of 7,028 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Jenkins finished the ballgame 4-for-5, tying his single-game high in base hits, while adding two doubles, a grand slam, and a career-best five RBI. Meanwhile, Alba becomes just the second 'Caps starter to go six innings, allowing no runs on two hits and four strikeouts in the victory.

The Whitecaps piled on seven runs in the first inning, featuring a solo homer from Seth Stephenson and Jenkins' grand slam, before John Peck plated Peyton Graham on an RBI double in the second, storming in front 8-0. Meanwhile, Alba retired the first 13 Captains hitters he faced as West Michigan tacked on another three runs in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double from Izaac Pacheco and an RBI triple from Austin Murr, making it 11-0 Whitecaps. The 'Caps weren't finished adding their final run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Samuel Gil before Lake County finally broke through with a two-run homer from catcher Jacob Cozart, trimming the lead to 12-2. 'Caps closer Freddy Pacheco gave up a triple to Ralphy Velazquez to open the ninth before retiring the next three hitters to put a bow on the dominant 12-2 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 13-6 in the second half and 57-27 overall, while the Captains fall to 8-11 in the second half and 43-42 on the season. Alba (2-4) secures his second win while Captains starting pitcher Caden Favors (3-8) suffers his eighth loss, allowing seven runs while recording just one out. The Whitecaps have scored double-digit runs in 17 games this season, tying their most in a single season in franchise history, set in 2022.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Southpaws Andrew Sears and Josh Hartle square off to make up the pitching matchup. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.