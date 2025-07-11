Cubs Stop Rattlers 6-2

July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Jefferson Rojas was too much for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night. The #3 prospect in the Chicago Cubs minor league system hit a pair of homers to lead the South Bend Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field.

Rojas gave the Cubs (33-52 overall, 10-9 second half) the lead two pitches into the game when South Bend's lead-off hitter cracked an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for his tenth home run of the season.

South Bend added to their lead in the bottom of the second. Edgar Alvarez doubled off the wall in center to start the inning. Drew Bowser followed with a triple to right-center to make it 2-0.

Ariel Armas lined a home run to left on an 0-2 pitch from Rattler starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez to lead off the fourth inning. The homer was his second of the series and the ninth of the series for South Bend.

Wisconsin (39-45, 5-14) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jadher Areinamo doubled with one out. Cubs starting pitcher Erian Rodriguez walked Hedbert P é rez and hit Juan Baez to load the bases. Tayden Hall drove in Areinamo with a sacrifice fly.

The Rattlers crept closer in the bottom of the fifth. Blayberg Diaz doubled to start the inning and was still at second with two outs. Then, Blake Burke drilled a 3-0 pitch to the wall in right for an RBI double. That double by Burke was the only hit the Rattlers had with runners in scoring position on Friday night. Wisconsin finished the night 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The game remained 3-2 as reliever Stiven Cruz held the line against the Cubs through the seventh. He got the final out of the fourth inning and worked around hits in the fifth, sixth, and seventh.

In the eighth, Cruz gave up singles to Cameron Sisneros and Armas and left the game with runners at the corners with one out. Bayden Root took over for Cruz and gave up an RBI single to Alvarez.

Rojas struck again in the ninth with a two-run home run to left. Rojas has hit four homers in this series and this one, in a steadily increasing downpour, sealed South Bend's fifth straight win.

The Rattlers were outhit 14-7 on Friday night and have been outhit 46-35 in the first four games of this series.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Tanner Gillis (1-1, 1.71) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has named Ryan Gallagher (4-5, 3.70) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Saturday night is the night for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to become the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas for the night to celebrate the Frozen Pizza Capital of the World! There is a special Frozen Pizza mascot Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Players and coaches will wear Frozen Pizza jerseys and caps for the game. The jerseys are available in online auctions

at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, July 13 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. All in attendance can enjoy a post-game fireworks show with children twelve and under allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

SB 110 100 012 - 6 14 0

WIS 000 110 000 - 2 7 0

HOME RUNS:

SB:

Jefferson Rojas (10th, 0 on in 1st inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 0 out)

Ariel Armas (4th, 0 on in 4th inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 0 out)

Jefferson Rojas (11th, 1 on in 9th inning off Bayden Root, 0 out)

WP: Erian Rodriguez (3-3)

LP: Manuel Rodriguez (0-2)

TIME: 2:48

ATTN: 3,889







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.