Nuts Split Two in Great Lakes

July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (8-10, 44-40) enjoyed a 10-1 rout of the Great Lakes Loons (10-8, 44-39) before dropping the nightcap 4-1, splitting a Thursday night doubleheader at Dow Diamond.

In Game 1, Jared Dickey stole home in the first inning, Jonny Butler homered in the second inning, and Nate Nankil drilled a two-run triple in a three-run third inning and an RBI triple in a four-run fourth, keying an 11-hit barrage.

19-year-old Wei-En Lin excelled in his first High-A start, striking out five Loons in four innings while allowing only one hit and one run. Tom Reisinger (1 2/3) and Yehizon Sanchez (1 1/3) finished a combined two-hitter, with Sanchez striking out three of the final four Loons batters.

Dickey and Nankil each scored three runs in the winning effort, Butler added an RBI double, and Davis Diaz went 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk.

In Game 2, Logan Wagner broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single off Henry Gómez and Zyhir Hope followed with a two-run triple to provide the final margin.

The Lugnuts made things dramatic in the seventh. Jonny Butler drew a leadoff walk and Darlyn Montero worked a two-out walk to bring pinch-hitter Tommy White to the plate as the potential game-tying run. But Christian Ruebeck struck out White with a slider to wrap up the Loons' win.

In defeat, Casey Yamauchi went 2-for-3 with a single, triple and a steal, scoring the Lugnuts' only run on a Nate Nankil sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Nick Schwartz added two singles and a steal in three at-bats.

Lansing starter Steven Echavarria went 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision, allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts - Zyhir Hope, Cameron Decker and Joe Vetrano in an impressive second inning.

Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha starts the fourth game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Friday, taking on Great Lakes lefty Maddux Bruns.

The Lugnuts next return home for a three-game series vs. West Michigan, July 18-20. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.