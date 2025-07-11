Mendez and Hawkins Shine in 6th TinCaps Shutout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps completed their sixth shutout of the season on Thursday, taking down the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 3-0.
TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez threw a career-long seven innings, striking out six while not walking a single batter or giving up a run. It is his third straight quality start and fourth of the season. Mendez had faced the minimum in four innings and retired the final seven River Bandits (10-6, 50-33) he faced. In his last five outings, Mendez has a 0.95 ERA (3 ER, 28 1/3 IP) with 28 strikeouts.
Across 10 starts since being promoted to Fort Wayne on May 9, the 23-year-old has a 1.61 ERA, tied with West Michigan's Andrew Sears for the best in the league. The right-hander is also second in the league with 57 total strikeouts.
The eighth quality start for a TinCap in the last 18 games, Fort Wayne is second in all of Minor League Baseball across the stretch.
Fort Wayne (10-8, 41-42) opened up the scoring in the third inning with an infield RBI single by Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries, who saw Jacob Campbell score from second base on a ground ball up the middle.
De Vries singled again in the sixth before scoring on a two-run single by Brandon Butterworth, putting the 'Caps up three.
Reliever Garrett Hawkins continued his dominant season. Not having given up a run since April 23rd, Hawkins struck out five in two scoreless innings, securing his sixth save of the season. Hawkins' 27 consecutive scoreless innings streak is the longest in affiliated baseball this season, while his 21 straight scoreless outing stretch now ties the longest.
